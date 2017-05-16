Antifungal agents

Latest Research and Reviews
JNK1 negatively controls antifungal innate immunity by suppressing CD23 expression
Xin Lin and colleagues report that JNK1 negatively regulates immune responses against Candida albicans infection by inhibiting CD23 expression and subsequent nitric oxide production, which mediate antifungal resistance in JNK1-deficient mice.Nature Medicine 23, 337–346
Hydroxychavicol: A phytochemical targeting cutaneous fungal infectionsScientific Reports 6, 37867
Antifungals: Uncovering new drugs and targets
Two studies discover new avenues that could be explored for the novel therapeutic intervention of fungal infections.
Antimicrobials: Fine-tuned antifungalsNature Reviews Microbiology 13, 398
Post-traumatic endophthalmitis in 143 eyes of children and adolescents from IndiaEye 30, 615–620
Antimicrobials: Resistance is costly for Candida
A new study shows that drug combination therapy results in fitness trade-offs in Candida albicans.Nature Reviews Microbiology 13, 189
Antimicrobials: Fungal fear of commitment
A fungal pathogen evolves transient resistance to an antimicrobial drug using a novel RNAi-mediated pathway that generates reversible epimutations.Nature Reviews Microbiology 12, 656–657
Ecology: Emergency medicine for frogs
With chytrid fungus rapidly spreading around the world, researchers are testing an extreme approach to saving endangered amphibian populations. Naomi Lubick reports from a rescue site.