Antibody isolation and purification
Antibody isolation and purification is the concentration of an antibody or antibodies that recognize a specific target molecule and the removal of non-specific antibodies and contaminants. Pure isolated antibodies tend to have greater activity and are less likely to cross-react with non-target molecules than impure mixtures.
Post-translational selective intracellular silencing of acetylated proteins with de novo selected intrabodies
PISA, generates intrabodies that selectively bind and interfere with the intracellular function of an acetylated version of a target protein.Nature Methods 14, 279–282
Sequencing the functional antibody repertoire—diagnostic and therapeutic discovery
Next-generation sequencing is at the forefront of the identification and characterization of clonal families of antibodies that are involved in immune responses to infection, cancer and autoimmune disease. In this article, cutting-edge antibody repertoire sequencing technologies are described as a means of paving the way forward for research and discovery in rheumatology.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 11, 171–182
In vivo antigen-driven plasmablast enrichment in combination with antigen-specific cell sorting to facilitate the isolation of rare monoclonal antibodies from human B cells
The authors of this Protocol describe a system wherein human antigen-specific antibody secreting plasmablasts are enriched in vivo in a mouse host. The enriched plasmablasts can then be sorted by flow cytometry for subsequent IgG expression.Nature Protocols 9, 1563–1577
Isolation of human monoclonal antibodies from peripheral blood B cellsNature Protocols 8, 1907–1915
Charting the unknown epitranscriptome
Novoa, Mason and Mattick propose to use phage display technology and direct sequencing through nanopores to facilitate systematic interrogation of RNA modifications.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 339–340
Finding the right antibody for the job
As new research applications for antibody-based assays emerge, the quest for quality intensifies in a crowded marketplace.Nature Methods 10, 703–707
Proteomics: Cloning antibodies from serum
Proteomics analysis of polyclonal antibodies guides monoclonal production.Nature Methods 9, 440
Prospects for an HIV vaccine: leading B cells down the right path
Until recently, few potent and broadly neutralizing HIV-specific antibodies had been identified, but recent findings have inspired optimism that an effective HIV vaccine can finally be developed. Here we review these studies, which used state-of-the-art high-throughput techniques to collectively describe hundreds of new potent and broad HIV-neutralizing antibodies isolated from HIV-infected individuals.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 18, 1317–1321