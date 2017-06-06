Antibody fragment therapy

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Long-acting protein drugs for the treatment of ocular diseases
Retinal vascular disease treatments involve frequent pharmacological intraocular administrations. Here the authors present a method to increase the half-life of injected drugs by fusing these to a hyaluronan-binding peptide, which might lead to less frequent retinal disease treatments.Nature Communications 8, 14837
Research | | open
Potent single-domain antibodies that arrest respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein in its prefusion state
Neutralizing antibodies for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can reduce disease in hospitalized children, but current options show limited efficacy. Here, the authors isolate potent single-domain antibodies from llamas that recognize the prefusion conformation of RSV F and prevent RSV replication in mice.Nature Communications 8, 14158
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Biotechnology: Rice-derived rotavirus antibody shows promiseNature Reviews Drug Discovery 12, 742
News |
Amgen swallows Micromet to BiTE into ALL marketNature Biotechnology 30, 300–301
News |
Biologics target bad bugs
Recent deal-making and promising clinical trial results for antibody-based antibacterial agents highlight the potential of such therapeutics to tackle multidrug resistant bacteria.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 9, 177–178
News and Views |
Making antibodies from scratch
Synthesis and screening of a small library of antibody fragments yields promising hits.Nature Biotechnology 28, 1176–1178
News |
Ablynx drops lead nanobodyNature Biotechnology 30, 124