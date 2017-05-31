Antibiotics

Definition

Antibiotics are substances that inhibit the growth of bacteria. They work by killing bacteria or preventing their reproduction, and may be synthesized chemically or by naturally-occurring or engineered organisms.

    A gene has been identified that underpins the capacity of mycobacterial cells to divide to produce physiologically different daughter cells. This finding has implications for drug treatment of tuberculosis. See Letter p.153

    • David G. Russell
    Nature 546, 44–45

    A failure to use words clearly undermines the global response to antimicrobials' waning usefulness. Standardize terminology, urge Marc Mendelson and colleagues.

    The WHO listed Helicobacter pylori among 16 antibiotic-resistant bacteria that pose the greatest threat to human health. Given the alarmingly high H. pylori antibiotic resistance rates, antibiotic stewardship programmes need to be developed and implemented. Future research should explore provider and systems-level barriers to H. pylori antibiotic susceptibility testing.

    • Bich N. Dang
    •  & David Y. Graham
    Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology

    Microorganisms produce antibiotics, which can exclude competitors, but bacteria typically only synthesize modest amounts of these compounds. New work suggests this may be an evolutionary strategy to balance the benefits of antimicrobial warfare against inadvertently providing help to resistant free-loaders.

    • Jeremy M. Chacón
    •  & William R. Harcombe
    Nature Microbiology 1, 16225

    Plasmids are well known for spreading antibiotic-resistance genes between bacterial strains. Recent experiments show that they can also act as catalysts for evolutionary innovation, promoting rapid evolution of novel antibiotic resistance.

    • James P. J. Hall
    •  & Ellie Harrison
    Nature Microbiology 1, 16235
