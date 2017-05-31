News and Views |
- Nature 546, 44–45
Dissemination of antibiotic resistance genes from antibiotic producers to pathogens
Some antibiotic resistance genes found in pathogenic bacteria might derive from antibiotic-producing actinobacteria. Here, Jiang et al. provide bioinformatic and experimental evidence supporting this hypothesis, and propose a specific mechanism for the transfer of these genes between bacterial phyla.Nature Communications 8, 15784
Persistent bacterial infections and persister cells
Many bacteria can infect and persist inside their hosts for long periods of time. In this Review, Fisher, Gollan and Helaine discuss recent developments in our understanding of bacterial persisters and their potential implications for the treatment of persistent infections.
Microbiology: Diversity breeds tolerance
A gene has been identified that underpins the capacity of mycobacterial cells to divide to produce physiologically different daughter cells. This finding has implications for drug treatment of tuberculosis. See Letter p.153Nature 546, 44–45
Antibiotic resistance has a language problem
A failure to use words clearly undermines the global response to antimicrobials' waning usefulness. Standardize terminology, urge Marc Mendelson and colleagues.
Helicobacter pylori infection and antibiotic resistance: a WHO high priority?
The WHO listed Helicobacter pylori among 16 antibiotic-resistant bacteria that pose the greatest threat to human health. Given the alarmingly high H. pylori antibiotic resistance rates, antibiotic stewardship programmes need to be developed and implemented. Future research should explore provider and systems-level barriers to H. pylori antibiotic susceptibility testing.
The drug-resistant bacteria that pose the greatest health threats
World Health Organization publishes list that it hopes will focus development of antibiotics.
Antimicrobials: Constraints on microbial warfare
Microorganisms produce antibiotics, which can exclude competitors, but bacteria typically only synthesize modest amounts of these compounds. New work suggests this may be an evolutionary strategy to balance the benefits of antimicrobial warfare against inadvertently providing help to resistant free-loaders.Nature Microbiology 1, 16225
Bacterial evolution: Resistance is a numbers game
Plasmids are well known for spreading antibiotic-resistance genes between bacterial strains. Recent experiments show that they can also act as catalysts for evolutionary innovation, promoting rapid evolution of novel antibiotic resistance.Nature Microbiology 1, 16235