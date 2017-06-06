Animal disease models

Latest Research and Reviews
The comparative immunology of wild and laboratory mice, Mus musculus domesticus
Laboratory mice are the cornerstone of immunology but how well they represent wild mice is not clear. Here the authors compare and contrast various immune parameters between wild-caught mice and laboratory (C57BL/6) mice and identify a previously unknown myeloid cell population specific to wild mice.Nature Communications 8, 14811
The CAM cancer xenograft as a model for initial evaluation of MR labelled compoundsScientific Reports 7, 46690
Towards a Humanized Mouse Model of Liver Stage Malaria Using Ectopic Artificial LiversScientific Reports 7, 45424
Hyperactivation of Nrf2 in early tubular development induces nephrogenic diabetes insipidus
Nrf2 regulates oxidative and electrophilic stress responses by modulating the expression of enzymes involved in detoxification pathways. Here Suzuki et al. show that Nrf2 activation in early tubular development promotes nephrogenic diabetes insipidus by regulating aquaporin 2 expression and trafficking and water permeability.Nature Communications 8, 14577
News and Comment
Pancreatic cancer: ROCK inhibition sensitizes preclinical modelsNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 328
Infection: Brief encounter: UTI triggered by vaginal microbiotaNature Reviews Urology 14, 328
Viral hepatitis: The bumpy road to animal models for HBV infection
Cell culture infection models help to develop antiviral agents, but animal models are required to understand complex virus–host interactions and the development of immune therapies. Although identification of the HBV uptake receptor enabled establishing cell lines that replicate HBV from its natural transcription template, animal models supporting the full HBV life cycle are still lacking.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 327–328
Alzheimer disease: A novel human–mouse chimaeric model of Alzheimer diseaseNature Reviews Neurology 13, 193
Keeping skin inflammation local
Silencing of the chromatin remodeler Mi-2β in keratinocytes triggers local skin inflammation. Regulatory T cells activated by the cytokine TSLP control the shift from local skin inflammation to systemic lethal disease.Nature Immunology 18, 250–251
Primary biliary cholangitis in 2016: High-definition PBC: biology, models and therapeutic advances
In 2016, obeticholic acid became the first new licensed therapy for primary biliary cholangitis in >20 years. This therapeutic came at a time of improved disease understanding from biliary and immunological mechanistic insights.