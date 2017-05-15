Animal breeding
Animal breeding is the process of selective mating of animals with desirable genetic traits, to maintain or enhance these traits in future generations. For livestock, this involves estimation of the genetic value of individuals for traits including growth rate and yield of products such as eggs, milk or meat.
African cattle originated in Middle East
Genomic data reveals African cattle were originally domesticated in the Middle East.
المواشي الأفريقية تأصلت في الشرق الأوسط
البيانات الجينومية تكشف أن المواشي الأفريقية كانت قد استؤنست أصلاً في الشرق الأوسط.