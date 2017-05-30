News and Views |
Animal biotechnology is a branch of biotechnology in which molecular biology techniques are used to genetically engineer (i.e. modify the genome of) animals in order to improve their suitability for pharmaceutical, agricultural or industrial applications. Animal biotechnology has been used to produce genetically modified animals that synthesize therapeutic proteins, have improved growth rates or are resistant to disease.
Improving the DNA specificity and applicability of base editing through protein engineering and protein delivery
Third-generation base editors consist of a catalytically disabled Cas9 fused to a cytidine deaminase and a base excision repair inhibitor, enabling efficient, precise editing of individual base pairs in DNA. Here the authors describe engineering and protein delivery of base editors to improve their DNA specificity and enable specific base editing in live animals.Nature Communications 8, 15790
CRISPR/Cas9 targeting events cause complex deletions and insertions at 17 sites in the mouse genome
CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing has been used to generate mutations in several mouse genes. Here, the authors show that targeting events using single guide RNAs cause large deletions at 17 sites in the mouse genome, suggesting that careful genotyping is needed and sequential targeting may avoid such deletions.Nature Communications 8, 15464
Cas9 in action: no more known unknowns?
Useful new methods are being introduced to experimentally determine the genome-wide consequences of Cas9-based editing.Nature Methods 14, 563–564
Digenome-seq web tool for profiling CRISPR specificityNature Methods 14, 548–549
Unexpected mutations after CRISPR–Cas9 editing in vivoNature Methods 14, 547–548
Gut microbiota: Tooling up for microbiota research
Synthetic Biology: Building a custom eukaryotic genome de novoNature Reviews Genetics 18, 274
With all due respect to Maholo, lab automation isn't anthropomorphicNature Biotechnology 35, 312–314