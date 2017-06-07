Anatomy

Anatomy is the field of biology that studies the structure of living things. Anatomy focuses on the composition, structure and location of the parts of organisms  tissues, organs and systems  as well as the relationships between different parts.

    The transcriptional program activated by Smad2/Smad3 is critical for the induction and function of regulatory T cells. Here the authors show that the expression of Smad3 is modulated by the complementary functions of a methyltransferase Ash1l and an lncRNA lnc-Smad3 on the promoter accessibility of the mouse Smad3 locus.

    Nature Communications 8, 15818

    Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) is characterized by cell-autonomous B-cell receptor (BcR)-mediated signalling of neoplastic B lymphocytes. Here the authors unveil the structural basis and diversity of activatory homotypic BcR contacts and link them with CLL heterogeneity and the clinical outcome.

    Global mapping shows that mouse retinal neurons prefer visual motion produced when the animal moves along two behaviourally relevant axes, allowing the encoding of the animal’s every translation and rotation.

    Nature

    Neural processing speed slows with age, but the relationship between this slowing and brain atrophy is unknown. Here, authors show that age-related functional brain differences in auditory and visual processing are partly due to structural differences in the distinct brain regions underlying these processes.

    Nature Communications 8, 15671

    The thymocyte development protein Tespa1 is known to translate T cell receptor signals by affecting the calcium signalling cascade, but it is not clear how. Here the authors show that Tespa1 recruits IP3R1 to the TCR signalling complex.

