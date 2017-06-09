Analytical biochemistry
Analytical biochemistry is the study of biochemical components found in a cell or other biological sample. This scientific discipline uses a broad range of techniques for separation, identification, quantification and functional characterization of biological molecules.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Dramatic enhancement of the detection limits of bioassays via ultrafast deposition of polydopamine
A simple and versatile assay that relies on the bioconjugation capabilities and ultrafast and localized deposition of polydopamine can be plugged into common laboratory bioassays to improve their detection sensitivity by orders of magnitude.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0082
Research | | open
Preparation, characterization and pharmacokinetics of cyadox nanosuspensionScientific Reports 7, 2289
Research | | open
Quantitative Detection of Weak D Antigen Variants in Blood Typing using SPRScientific Reports 7, 1616
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Aqueous humor pentraxin-3 levels in patients with diabetes mellitus
Research Highlights |
Nanobiotechnology: Nanopore-based protein fingerprintingNature Methods 14, 110
Research Highlights |
Nanobiotechnology: Nanokits for single cellsNature Methods 13, 974
Comments and Opinion |
Subcellular maps
Methods to systematically map the distribution of proteins in cells are evolving.Nature Methods 13, 36
Research Highlights |
Biochemistry: Fast reaction kinetics with time-resolved mass spectrometryNature Methods 12, 387
Research Highlights |
Reproductive endocrinology: New model to predict age at menopauseNature Reviews Endocrinology 9, 131