Amygdala
The amygdala is a group of nuclei located within the anterior medial portion of the brain’s temporal lobe. Part of the limbic system, the amygdala is involved in processing of emotions, particularly fear, although its constituent nuclei – the basolateral nucleus, the central nucleus, the lateral nucleus – have diverse functions.
- Nature Neuroscience 20, 765–767
Endogenous opioids regulate social threat learning in humans
Though humans often learn about negative outcomes from observing the response of others, the neurochemistry underlying this learning is unknown. Here, authors show that blocking opioid receptors enhances social threat learning and describe the brain regions underlying this effect.Nature Communications 8, 15495
Amygdalar Endothelin-1 Regulates Pyramidal Neuron Excitability and Affects AnxietyScientific Reports 7, 2316
Amygdala inputs to prefrontal cortex guide behavior amid conflicting cues of reward and punishment
Little is known about the mechanisms underlying the orchestration of competing motivational drives. During the simultaneous presentation of cues associated with shock or sucrose, when rats may engage in fear- or reward-related behaviors, amygdala neurons projecting to prefrontal cortex more accurately predict behavioral output and bias animals toward fear-related behavior.Nature Neuroscience 20, 824–835
The human amygdala parametrically encodes the intensity of specific facial emotions and their categorical ambiguity
The amygdala processes emotional facial expressions, but its exact contributions are unclear. Wang. et al. use behavioural analysis of amygdala lesion patients, fMRI, and single-neuron recordings to show that both emotional intensity and ambiguity signals are processed in the human amygdala.Nature Communications 8, 14821
Fear from the bottom up
Two groups demonstrate the importance of inputs from the amygdala to the medial prefrontal cortex for signaling aversion across a range of behaviors and motivational drives.Nature Neuroscience 20, 765–767
Behavioural neuroscience: Right on (social) cueNature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 129
The slippery slope of dishonesty
Recent experiments suggest that dishonesty can escalate from small levels to ever-larger ones along a 'slippery slope'. Activity in bilateral amygdala tracks this gradual adaptation to repeated acts of self-serving dishonesty.Nature Neuroscience 19, 1543–1544
Behavioural neuroscience: Descending into dishonesty
Reductions in the response of the amygdala to dishonesty predict the escalation of self-serving dishonesty.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 738
Emotion: Fast fearNature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 465
Emotion: Waves of fearNature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 200