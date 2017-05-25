Amygdala

Definition

The amygdala is a group of nuclei located within the anterior medial portion of the brain’s temporal lobe. Part of the limbic system, the amygdala is involved in processing of emotions, particularly fear, although its constituent nuclei – the basolateral nucleus, the central nucleus, the lateral nucleus – have diverse functions.

