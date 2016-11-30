Amino sugars
Definition
Amino sugars are chemical compounds that have a sugar backbone, in which one of the hydroxyl groups is replaced by an amine group. Derivatives of amine-containing sugars, such as N-acetylglucosamine, are also considered amine sugars. Incorporated into protein-linked sugar chains, amino sugars regulate protein function and, combined with other compounds, form antibiotics.
Latest Research and Reviews
Chitosan Coupling Makes Microbial Biofilms Susceptible to AntibioticsScientific Reports 3, 3364