Alternative splicing
Alternative splicing is a process that enables a messenger RNA (mRNA) to direct synthesis of different protein variants (isoforms) that may have different cellular functions or properties. It occurs by rearranging the pattern of intron and exon elements that are joined by splicing to alter the mRNA coding sequence.
Latest Research and Reviews
Alternative splicing as a regulator of development and tissue identity
Alternative splicing expands the complexity of the proteome by generating multiple transcript isoforms from a single gene. Numerous alternative splicing events occur during cell differentiation and tissue maturation, suggesting that alternative splicing supports proper development. Recent studies shed light on how alternative splicing and its coordination contribute to organ development and tissue homeostasis.
Activity-induced histone modifications govern Neurexin-1 mRNA splicing and memory preservation
Relatively little is known about the mechanisms that preserve memories during long-term storage. The authors found that neural activation during learning triggers long-lasting transcription of a specific neurexin-1 splice isoform, enabling retention of hippocampus-dependent memory. This process was mediated by signaling through the AMPK pathway leading to histone modifications.Nature Neuroscience 20, 690–699
Splicing factor 1 modulates dietary restriction and TORC1 pathway longevity in C. elegans
Precursor mRNA splicing homeostasis is a biomarker and predictor of life expectancy in Caenorhabditis elegans and defects in global pre-mRNA splicing associated with age are reduced by dietary restriction via splicing factor 1.Nature 541, 102–106
News and Comment
