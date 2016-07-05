Research | | open
Alport syndrome
Alport syndrome is a group of inherited conditions that affect the kidney glomeruli, ears and eyes. Clinical symptoms include haematuria and a slow progression to renal insufficiency. The most common form – hereditary nephritis with hearing loss – is caused by mutations in the type IV collagen gene and defective glomerular basement membrane.
Alport syndrome is a rare disease caused by mutations in the genes encoding collagen type IV. The underlying disease mechanisms are unknown, but disrupted formation of glomerular basement membranes is thought to have a key role in pathogenesis. In this Review, the authors describe the diagnosis of Alport syndrome, current understanding of underlying pathogenetic mechanisms and treatment of this disease.Nature Reviews Nephrology 9, 170–178
Can treatment delay end-stage renal disease in children with Alport syndrome? New guidelines have been provided based on our ability to identify individuals at risk of early-onset renal failure and on evidence for blockade of the renin–angiotensin system that has been derived from Alport patient registries, other renal diseases and animal studies.Nature Reviews Nephrology 8, 375–376
