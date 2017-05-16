Allotransplantation
Allotransplantation is the transplantation of an organ or tissue from one individual to another of the same species with a different genotype. The transplant is called an allograft. This is distinct from a xenograft, which is an organ or tissue that is transplanted from one species to another.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Allogeneic transplantation for multiple myeloma: yes, no or maybe?Bone Marrow Transplantation 51, 506–507
News and Views |
Transplantation: Recognizing self versus non-self: new territory for monocytes
The role of the innate immune system in mediating allograft rejection is unclear. A new study demonstrates for the first time the ability of allografts to stimulate the differentiation of monocytes into inflammatory dendritic cells, which produce IL-12 and stimulate T cells, leading to graft rejection.Nature Reviews Nephrology 10, 548–549
Editorial |
SNPs and prognosis of GvHD before HCT: any progress?Bone Marrow Transplantation 51, 161–162
Research Highlights |
Transplantation: Urinary RNA test to predict kidney graft rejectionNature Reviews Urology 10, 495
Research Highlights |
Transplantation: The impact of donor CMV infection on kidney graft outcomeNature Reviews Nephrology 9, 434