Alcoholic liver disease
Alcoholic liver disease is liver damage that results from alcohol misuse. The least severe stage of alcoholic liver disease is alcoholic fatty liver disease, followed by alcoholic hepatitis and then alcoholic cirrhosis; some overlap exists between these stages. Symptoms generally occur only once the liver has been severely damaged.
Autophagy in the liver: functions in health and disease
Autophagy is a conserved process critically involved in many cellular functions. In this Review, Ueno and Komatsu discuss the role and regulation of autophagy in healthy liver and in hepatic disease states, including NAFLD, α1-antitrypsin deficiency and viral hepatitis.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 170–184
LPS-TLR4 Pathway Mediates Ductular Cell Expansion in Alcoholic HepatitisScientific Reports 6, 35610
Alcohol: taking a population perspective
Globally, alcohol is the biggest single preventable factor causing premature death and disability in adults aged 15–49 years. In this Perspective, Gilmore and colleagues summarize the evidence behind alcohol-related public health policies, including those targeting price, availability and marketing of alcohol, and assess their effectiveness.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 426–434
Alcoholic liver disease: New UK alcohol guidelines and Dry January: enough to give up boozing?
The recently released UK Chief Medical Officers Alcohol Guidelines Review set up new restricted limitations in alcohol consumption—14 units, the same amount for both men and women. In parallel, the popular Dry January campaign was launched again, aimed at promoting prolonged abstinence. Are these campaigns enough to give up boozing?Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 191–192