Agricultural genetics
Agricultural genetics is the applied study of the effects of genetic variation and selection used to propagate valuable heritable trait combinations in crop plants and farm animals. The discipline includes use of genetic markers to guide traditional breeding, and introgression and introduction of traits from other species into farmed organisms.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Crop wild relative populations of Beta vulgaris allow direct mapping of agronomically important genes
Variation among wild relatives of crop plants can be used to identify genes underlying traits of agronomic importance. Here, the authors show that a modified mapping-by-sequencing approach can rapidly identify the genetic basis for viral resistance in sugar beet using wild beet populations in their natural habitat.Nature Communications 8, 15708
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Plant genetics: Branching out for crop improvement
Comments and Opinion |
Elevating the conversation about GE cropsNature Biotechnology 35, 302–304
Comments and Opinion |
National Academies report has broad supportNature Biotechnology 35, 304–306
Research Highlights |
Hybrid vigour: Multiple mannersNature Plants 2, 16174
Research Highlights |
Biotechnology: Whitefly doomNature Plants 2, 16158
News and Views |
Plant breeding: Effective use of genetic diversity
A new study using sorghum demonstrates how breeders can efficiently mine genetic diversity from plant gene banks.Nature Plants 2, 16154