- Scientific Reports 7, 42967
Reviews |
Circuit modules linking internal states and social behaviour in flies and mice
Small populations of interneurons in mice and in Drosophila melanogaster have been shown to control both mating and aggression. Here, David Anderson proposes that these neuron populations may represent a conserved or analogous circuit node that controls reproductive behaviours in animals by promoting internal motivational, arousal or drive states.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 692–704
Neural Correlates of Deficits in Humor Appreciation in GelotophobicsScientific Reports 6, 34580
Hypothalamic control of male aggression-seeking behavior
The authors show that the ventrolateral aspect of the ventromedial hypothalamus (VMHvl), a region previously implicated in attack behavior, can also drive flexible aggression-seeking behavior. When male mice learn a task to seek out attack opportunities, activity in the VMHvl tracks and bidirectionally modulates the seeking behavior that leads to future attack.Nature Neuroscience 19, 596–604
Acute fluoxetine exposure alters crab anxiety-like behaviour, but not aggressivenessScientific Reports 6, 19850
News and Views |
Fight club for miceNature Neuroscience 19, 532