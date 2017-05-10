Aerospace engineering

Definition

Aerospace engineering is the branch of engineering that designs and builds machines for flight. This includes craft used both inside (aeronautical engineering) and outside (astronautical engineering) the Earth’s atmosphere. Aerospace engineering combines an understanding of fluid dynamics, robust but lightweight materials and the chemistry and thermodynamics of engines.

  • Comments and Opinion |

    David Rugg is the Senior Engineering Fellow in Materials at Rolls-Royce plc. He talks to Nature Materials about the need to understand scientific fundamentals to develop reliable and high-performance materials for jet engines, and the importance of university collaborations.

    • John Plummer
    Nature Materials 15, 819–820

  • Comments and Opinion |

    The successful adoption of metallic additive manufacturing in aviation will require investment in basic scientific understanding of the process, defining of standards and adaptive regulation.

    • Jaime Bonnín Roca
    • , Parth Vaishnav
    • , Erica R. H. Fuchs
    •  & M. Granger Morgan
    Nature Materials 15, 815–818

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Metallic materials are fundamental to advanced aircraft engines. While perceived as mature, emerging computational, experimental and processing innovations are expanding the scope for discovery and implementation of new metallic materials for future generations of advanced propulsion systems.

    • Tresa M. Pollock
    Nature Materials 15, 809–815
