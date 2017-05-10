Aerospace engineering
Aerospace engineering is the branch of engineering that designs and builds machines for flight. This includes craft used both inside (aeronautical engineering) and outside (astronautical engineering) the Earth’s atmosphere. Aerospace engineering combines an understanding of fluid dynamics, robust but lightweight materials and the chemistry and thermodynamics of engines.
Latest Research and Reviews
Smart wing rotation and trailing-edge vortices enable high frequency mosquito flight
In addition to generating lift by leading-edge vortices (as used by most insects), mosquitoes also employ trailing-edge vortices and a lift mechanism from wing rotation, which enables them to stay airborne despite having a seemingly unlikely airframe.Nature 544, 92–95
Mechanical metamaterials at the theoretical limit of isotropic elastic stiffness
Finite-element models are used to identify a material geometry that achieves the theoretical bounds on isotropic elastic stiffness—a combination closed-cell cubic and octet foam.Nature 543, 533–537
Super-strong materials for temperatures exceeding 2000 °CScientific Reports 7, 40730
News and Comment
Advanced structural ceramics in aerospace propulsion
Humankind's aerospace aspirations are placing unprecedented demands on vehicle propulsion systems. Advanced structural ceramics are playing a key role in addressing these challenges.Nature Materials 15, 804–809
No easy solutions for aerospace
The application of advanced materials in aerospace presents multiple scientific and regulatory challenges that must be addressed.Nature Materials 15, 803
High-temperature alloys: Single-crystal performance boost
Titanium aluminide alloys are lightweight and have attractive properties for high-temperature applications. A new growth method that enables single-crystal production now boosts their mechanical performance.Nature Materials 15, 823–824
Understanding a way to fly high
David Rugg is the Senior Engineering Fellow in Materials at Rolls-Royce plc. He talks to Nature Materials about the need to understand scientific fundamentals to develop reliable and high-performance materials for jet engines, and the importance of university collaborations.Nature Materials 15, 819–820
Policy needed for additive manufacturing
The successful adoption of metallic additive manufacturing in aviation will require investment in basic scientific understanding of the process, defining of standards and adaptive regulation.Nature Materials 15, 815–818
Alloy design for aircraft engines
Metallic materials are fundamental to advanced aircraft engines. While perceived as mature, emerging computational, experimental and processing innovations are expanding the scope for discovery and implementation of new metallic materials for future generations of advanced propulsion systems.Nature Materials 15, 809–815