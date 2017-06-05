Adverse effects
Adverse effects are the unintended outcomes, caused by a medical intervention, that have a negative impact on an individual's health or well-being. Common adverse effects include nausea, headaches, and tiredness. Investigators in clinical trials often distinguish between serious adverse events and those that do not substantially affect the individual's well-being.
Charged-particle therapy in cancer: clinical uses and future perspectives
Conventional radiotherapy with X-rays is being replaced by radiotherapy with high-energy charged particles, an approach that better spares healthy tissue from radiation but is associated with higher costs. Evidence supporting the cost-effectiveness of either modality can only come from the results of randomized clinical trials. The authors of this Review discuss ongoing randomized trials of charged-particle therapies as well as aspects related to radiobiology, which need to be taken into account in order to fully exploit the therapeutic potential of charged particles.
The emerging safety profile of JAK inhibitors in rheumatic disease
Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors are emerging therapeutic agents for the treatment of rheumatic inflammatory diseases. In this Review, the author outlines the safety profile of JAK inhibitors, discussing the potential adverse effects associated with these drugs, such as malignancy, infections and reactivation of herpes zoster.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 234–243
Surgery: Retzius-sparing RARP improves continence recovery
Therapy: Celecoxib reduces risk of ulcer bleedingNature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 324
Immunotherapy: Does adjuvant ipilimumab have little adverse effect on quality of life?
Adjuvant ipilimumab is associated with an 11% improvement in 5-year overall survival in patients with high-risk melanoma, but at the cost of considerable toxicity, with half of patients discontinuing treatment owing to adverse events. An analysis of quality-of-life (QoL) outcomes, however, showed little impact of adverse effects of this treatment on QoL, which is puzzling.
Immunotherapy: DLBCL remissions driven by CARs
Therapy: Monitoring risk of anterior uveitis in ASNature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 258