Gap junction signalling is a stress-regulated component of adrenal neuroendocrine stimulus-secretion coupling in vivo
Findings from ex vivo studies suggest that gap junctional coupling contributes to hormone release in neuroendocrine/endocrine tissues. Here, the authors provide in vivo evidence that direct communication between adrenal chromaffin cells via gap junctions contributes to catecholamine secretion.Nature Communications 4, 2938
Serum androgen bioactivity is low in children with premature adrenarchePediatric Research 75, 645–650
Cerebral cortex: Cortical connectionsNature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 605
Adrenal function: Paradigm shift for ACTH suppressionNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 624
Adrenal gland: New guidelines for adrenal incidentalomas
Adrenal incidentalomas are masses found in the adrenal glands during examination for other indications. New guidelines from the European Society of Endocrinology in collaboration with the European Network for the Study of Adrenal Tumors present evidence-based recommendations for the clinical management of these tumours following their detection in patients.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 561–562
Adrenal gland: Cancer target of mitotane identifiedNature Reviews Endocrinology 11, 631
Adrenal gland: Aldosterone-producing mutations in normal adrenal glandsNature Reviews Endocrinology 11, 567