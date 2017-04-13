Adherens junctions
Adherens junctions are cadherin-based adhesive structures that mediate intercellular contacts. They form through the association of cadherins on adjacent cells, which use their intracellular regions to recruit multiprotein complexes that are linked to the actin cytoskeleton. In epithelia they form a continuous adhesion belt, the zonula adherens, which encircles the apicolateral region of interacting cells.
A genome-wide screen identifies YAP/WBP2 interplay conferring growth advantage on human epidermal stem cells
Individual human epidermal cells differ in their self-renewal ability. Here the authors perform genome-wide pooled RNAi screens to uncover the molecular basis for this heterogeneity, and identify genes conferring a clonal growth advantage on normal and neoplastic human epidermal cells.Nature Communications 8, 14744
Cell division orientation is coupled to cell–cell adhesion by the E-cadherin/LGN complex
Cell–cell adhesion and oriented cell division play key roles in tissue architecture, but how they are coordinated is not known. Here, the authors show that E-cadherin interacts with LGN, and thereby provides a cortical cue that serves to stabilize cortical attachment of astral microtubules at cell–cell adhesions, thus orienting the mitotic spindle.Nature Communications 8, 13996
p120-catenin prevents multinucleation through control of MKLP1-dependent RhoA activity during cytokinesis
The tumour suppressor p120-catenin (p120) controls cadherin-based adhesion. Here, the authors demonstrate that p120 regulates cytokinesis through binding to the centralspindlin component MKLP1 and controls RhoA activity. Loss of p120 in cancer induces multinucleation and chromosomal instability, independent of cell-cell adhesion.Nature Communications 7, 13874
The intestinal epithelial barrier: a therapeutic target?
The intestinal epithelium acts as a barrier requiring a contiguous layer of cells and junctions that seal the paracellular space. This Review discusses the mechanisms of intestinal barrier loss and the role of epithelial barrier function in the pathogenesis of intestinal and systemic diseases.
Cell migration: Shall we travel together?
Mechanical coupling of cancer-associated fibroblasts and cancer cells through a heterotypic E-cadherin–N-cadherin adherens junction promotes cancer cell invasion.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 205
Cell migration: Let your fingers do the walking
Cadherin-based, finger-like cell–cell contacts are shown to serve as instructive structural cues that coordinate motility during collective cell migration.
Cell adhesion: Myosin anchors junctional signalling
A feedback loop involving non-muscle myosin II and Rho-associated protein kinase I provides a robust mechanism for stabilizing epithelial junctions.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 16, 578–579
Stem cells: A role for nuclear p120 catenin in differentiation
Cadherin adhesion controlled by cortical actin dynamics
Cadherin-containing cell–cell junctions respond to intercellular tension by increasing their size, strength and complexity. The mechanical regulation of cadherin adhesions is now shown to involve myosin-dependent tension in the cortical actomyosin cytoskeleton. This reduces actin turnover to decrease the mobility of cadherin molecules and increase their concentration at junctions.Nature Cell Biology 16, 508–510
Mechanotransduction in collective cell migrationNature Cell Biology 16, 628