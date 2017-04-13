Adherens junctions

Definition

Adherens junctions are cadherin-based adhesive structures that mediate intercellular contacts. They form through the association of cadherins on adjacent cells, which use their intracellular regions to recruit multiprotein complexes that are linked to the actin cytoskeleton. In epithelia they form a continuous adhesion belt, the zonula adherens, which encircles the apicolateral region of interacting cells.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment