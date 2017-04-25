Acute pancreatitis
Acute pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas that develops rapidly and is short lived. Common symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. Conservative measures such as fasting and intravenous fluid rehydration can usually resolve most mild cases. Surgery may be indicated for severe cases, in which serious complications can occur and be fatal.
In this Review, Husain and Srinath discuss the risk factors, diagnosis and management of acute pancreatitis in children. Aetiological differences between acute pancreatitis and acute recurrent pancreatitis are also explored, as well as strategies to prevent disease recurrence.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 366–372
Acute pancreatitis is a common cause of acute hospitalization, and infected (extra)pancreatic necrosis is a potentially lethal complication. In this Perspectives, the authors discuss challenges in the management of infected necrotizing pancreatitis, particularly in relation to the timing of catheter drainage.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 306–312
