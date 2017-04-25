Acute pancreatitis

Definition

Acute pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas that develops rapidly and is short lived. Common symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. Conservative measures  such as fasting and intravenous fluid rehydration  can usually resolve most mild cases. Surgery may be indicated for severe cases, in which serious complications can occur and be fatal.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment