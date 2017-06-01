Acute kidney injury

Definition

Acute kidney injury (AKI) is a rapid deterioration in kidney function that occurs within 48 hours of an initiating event and is associated with an absolute increase in serum creatinine of ≥26.4 μmol/l. Main causes of AKI include sepsis, ischaemia-reperfusion injury and nephrotoxins. Symptoms include fatigue, loss of appetite, headache, nausea and vomiting.

