Acute kidney injury
Acute kidney injury (AKI) is a rapid deterioration in kidney function that occurs within 48 hours of an initiating event and is associated with an absolute increase in serum creatinine of ≥26.4 μmol/l. Main causes of AKI include sepsis, ischaemia-reperfusion injury and nephrotoxins. Symptoms include fatigue, loss of appetite, headache, nausea and vomiting.
Latest Research and Reviews
Acute kidney disease and renal recovery: consensus report of the Acute Disease Quality Initiative (ADQI) 16 Workgroup
Acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease are increasingly recognized as interconnected entities and the term acute kidney disease (AKD) has been proposed to define ongoing pathophysiologic processes following an episode of AKI. In this Consensus statement, the Acute Disease Quality Initiative 16 Workgroup propose definitions and staging criteria for AKD, and strategies for the management of affected patients. They also make recommendations for areas of future research with the aims of improving understanding of the underlying processes and improving outcomes.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 241–257
News and Comment
News and Views |
Acute kidney injury: Intravenous hydration for the prevention of CIAKI
Iodinated contrast media are essential for diagnostic and interventional radiological and cardiological procedures, but may cause kidney damage. Intravenous hydration is the current cornerstone for prevention of contrast-induced acute kidney injury; however, new data from the AMACING trial suggest that this approach might not be beneficial in low-risk patients.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 264–266
Research Highlights |
Acute kidney injury: Benefits of blocking fructokinaseNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 192
News and Views |
Acute kidney injury: AKI: the myth of inevitability is finally shattered
Acute kidney injury continues to challenge physicians, researchers and patients. To date, there is no efficient treatment for acute kidney injury and its occurrence in many critically ill patients seems inevitable. However, a new study might just change the way we approach this seemingly intractable problem.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 140–141
News and Views |
Acute kidney injury: Acute kidney injury: still misunderstood and misdiagnosed
New research supports the notion that pre-renal and intrinsic acute kidney injury are distinct molecular entities and hence different disease states despite similar increases in serum creatinine level. Pre-renal AKI induces protective molecular mechanisms whereas intrinsic AKI requires a 'second hit' that upregulates injury genes, and results in a persistent elevation of serum creatinine and kidney injury biomarkers.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 137–138
Research Highlights |
Sepsis: NET-induced coagulation induces organ damage in sepsisNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 133
Comments and Opinion |
Critical care nephrology in 2016: Managing organ dysfunction in critical care
Approaches to effectively prevent and manage organ dysfunction in critically ill patients remain elusive. Key studies in 2016 highlighted the challenges in finding effective treatments for renal failure in sepsis and assessed the optimal timing of renal replacement therapy initiation in critically ill patients with acute kidney injury.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 71–72