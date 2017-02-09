Research | | open
Action potential generation
Action potential generation is the process by which a neuron rapidly depolarizes from a negative resting potential to a more positive potential, and is achieved by influx of cations (sodium ions or calcium ions) through ion channels. It occurs at the action potential initiation zone region of the soma, and is propagated along the axon to downstream targets.
Latest Research and Reviews
Scientific Reports 7, 42006
FHF-independent conduction of action potentials along the leak-resistant cerebellar granule cell axon
FHFs are known to regulate voltage-gated sodium channels (NaVs). Here, the authors compare the role of FHFs in cerebellar granule cell propagation, and find NaVs in the distal axon function independently of FHFs, allowing for faster inactivation rates and reducing energy demands during repetitive spiking.Nature Communications 7, 12895
Serotonin modulates spike probability in the axon initial segment through HCN channels
Hyperpolarization and cyclic-nucleotide-gated (HCN) channels shape synaptic integration in the soma and dendrites of many neurons. Here, Ko et al. show that in auditory neurons HCN channels are also present in the axon initial segment, where they influence spike probability and also serve as potent sites for neuromodulation.Nature Neuroscience 19, 826–834
Action potential broadening in a presynaptic channelopathy
Episodic ataxia type 1 is caused by mutations in the potassium channel Kv1.1, which is found in cerebellar basket cells. Here, the authors use electrophysiology techniques to characterize these mutant channels, and observe that the changes result in decreased spontaneous Purkinje cell firing with no evidence for developmental compensation.Nature Communications 7, 12102
Presynaptic hyperpolarization induces a fast analogue modulation of spike-evoked transmission mediated by axonal sodium channels
'Digital' spike-evoked transmission can be facilitated by slow subthreshold 'analogue' depolarisation of the presynaptic neuron. Here, the authors identify a novel, rapid form of digital-analogue facilitation in mammalian neurons whereby presynaptic hyperpolarisation enables de-inactivation of axonal Nav channels.Nature Communications 6, 10163
Kv3.1 uses a timely resurgent K+ current to secure action potential repolarization
Kv3 potassium channels have an important role in the repolarization of action potentials in fast-spiking neurons. Here, the authors use electrophysiology and modelling to report on an interesting mechanism that might explain their gating behaviour.Nature Communications 6, 10173
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Neurophysiology: Local tuning of spike shape
In stellate cell axons, axon potential width is determined in a synapse-specific manner by the compartmentalized clustering of Kv3 channels.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 466
Research Highlights |
Nanocrystals: Getting on your nerves
Research Highlights |
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 10, 912
News and Views |
Bursting for exploration
Phasic bursting of dopaminergic neurons influences many behaviors. A study now finds that ATP-sensitive potassium channels mediate bursting in dopaminergic neurons of the medial substantia nigra and affect novelty-induced exploration.Nature Neuroscience 15, 1178–1179
Research Highlights |
Nanodevices measure bioelectricityNature Biotechnology 30, 333
News and Views |
The medial entorhinal cortex keeps Up
A study reveals that medial entorhinal cortex layer III spiking dynamics shape the neocortical-hippocampal dialog during Up-Down state fluctuations in slow-wave sleep that may contribute to memory consolidation.Nature Neuroscience 15, 1471–1472