Acid, base, fluid, electrolyte disorders
The kidneys are responsible for maintaining the balance of acids, bases, fluids and electrolytes in the body, avoiding significant fluctuations that can lead to life-threatening conditions. Acid, base, fluid and electrolyte disorders occur in renal failure as a consequence of declining glomerular filtration rate.
Renal physiology: Burning calories to excrete salt
New findings challenge the dogma that high salt intake leads to increased thirst, water intake and diuresis. Titze and colleagues show that salt loading activates an adaptive regulatory network in the kidney, muscle and liver, which enables the reprioritization of energy metabolism to conserve plasma water in the setting of high salt intake.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 323–324
