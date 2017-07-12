First rounders: Jan Vilcek

Jan is the co-founder, CEO and chairman of the Vilcek Foundation, and also a long-time researcher and professor at New York University's School of Medicine. His conversation with Nature Biotechnology covers his harrowing childhood in Czechoslovakia during the rise of Nazi Germany and World War II, his escape from communist Czechoslovakia through defection, and his role in the discovery of the blockbuster drug Remicade. http://www.nature.com/nbt/podcast/index.html