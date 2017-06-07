Open-source, community-driven microfluidics with Metafluidics

Building and testing genetic circuitry is both a challenge and an opportunity. Genetic components of modest size (up to ~4,000 bp, with prices ranging from $0.10–0.60 per base pair) or much larger (10,000 bp or more, at higher prices per base pair) are available to buy. Nevertheless, the prices of synthetic DNA parts and the tendency to re-use the same parts in different designs means that scientists and makers often prefer to assemble genetic circuits themselves. As an example of how to apply open-source principles to sharing microfluidic devices for synthetic biology applications33, 34, we report here the design and fabrication of an open-source, programmable microfluidic device and microfluidic controller for the on-chip assembly of genetic circuits.

The programmable microfluidic system is a general-purpose tool comprising a polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS)-based ring-mixer device and a tabletop controller. The system is capable of executing a set of common fluidic operations, enabling a variety of possible applications beyond genetic circuit assembly. The PDMS device, fabricated by multilayer soft lithography28, enables programmable mixing of up to three distinct fluid components (Fig. 5) by eight control channels. The controller hardware itself has 32 programmable channels, which, when controlling devices containing microfluidic multiplexors28, can address tens of thousands of flow channels. Our controller, which can be made with commercially available kits and parts, can execute pneumatically driven device operations to complete a genetic circuit assembly protocol at the push of a button. Connection to a computer during operation is not required. Solenoids for pneumatic manipulation are controlled by an open-source Arduino Mega microcontroller. Device operations, written in open-source software (Arduino Sketch) can be customized if needed.

Figure 5: The microfluidic system composed of the device and controller. (a) Optical image of the microfluidic ring-mixer device with flow channels loaded with green food dye, control valves loaded with red food dye, and mixing valves loaded with blue food dye. The full genetic circuit assembly protocol consists of four device operations: (b) fill, where three components are loaded into the two quarters and half of the ring mixer; (c) mix, where the mixing valves (light blue) are actuated to mix the three components; (d) incubate, where all valves are latched to incubate the reaction mix; and (e) flow, where reagents are flushed through the ring mixer from left to right. (f,g) The 32-channel microfluidic controller, as seen from a front view (f) showing the LCD display, two banks of eight-solenoid valve outlets, and 16 constant pressure outlets, and an internal top view (g) showing the Arduino Mega board, four sets of eight solenoid valve banks, and the central circuit breadboard. Full size image (729 KB) Previous

Similar to BioStream35 (our previous open-source software for programmable microfluidics), microfluidic chip operations can be defined as functions with specific valve configurations. These functions can then be written in serial blocks of code that can be executed to yield fully automated activation of valves and pumps in the device. Thus, at the software level, the underlying microfluidic chip architecture is abstracted to a simpler representation. All of the information required to reproduce, change, and operate our device and controller are available in Metafluidics.

Automated microfluidic genetic circuit assembly reactions were carried out in the ring-mixer device (Fig. 5). This device allows the combination and mixing of up to three different liquid reagents, and could be employed for a wide range of other biochemical reactions. For genetic circuit assembly, the controller executes a protocol consisting of eight stages, composed of four device operations, each with a unique microfluidic valve configuration: “fill” (Fig. 5b), for loading three different reagents into the three segments of the ring mixer; “mix,” for actuating the three mixing valves (Fig. 5c) to combine the three fluid components; “incubate” (Fig. 5d), for actuating all valves to lock all fluid volumes in place and prevent evaporation; and “flow” (Fig. 5e), for flushing fluid through the ring mixer from left to right. These operations are examples of common protocol steps for controlling any PDMS-based microfluidic devices. These general, abstracted representations are important for making device operation simple and understandable to a broad user-base. The full set of Arduino code for executing these operations and the full circuit assembly protocol is shared in Metafluidics and available for download.

Using our device, we assembled genetic circuits several thousands of DNA base pairs long, each from up to five input component parts, employing four widely used assembly biochemistries: BioBrick-based ligation assembly36, Gateway37, Gibson38, and Golden Gate39 assembly (Figs. 5 and 6). Microfluidic assembly reactions employed approximately tenfold lower volumes (300–650 nL) compared to the same (control) reactions performed in test tubes (2–10 μL). DNA assembly efficiencies for each circuit are given in Supplementary Table 1. We note that in our experiments (Supplementary Methods), Golden Gate assembly translated extremely well to the microfluidic format, with no apparent loss of colonies (as monitored by colony forming unit per μL of assembly reaction) relative to the larger-volume tube reactions. Furthermore, the high overall colony yields of the Golden Gate reactions indicate that this method may be scalable to reaction volumes of 1 nL or less while still producing a useful number of colonies. The quality of the assembled circuits was evaluated first by restriction digestion of the resulting plasmids (Supplementary Figs. 1–4 and Supplementary Tables 2–11), then by DNA sequencing to select defect-free clones. These clones were used to characterize genetic circuit functions in living cells (Supplementary Fig. 5). As expected, no notable differences were observed between circuits assembled using a microfluidic device versus those same circuits assembled in a test tube.

Figure 6: Assembly schematics and biological validation data comparing tube and microfluidic reactions for each assembly biochemistry. Error bars indicate s.d. (a) Schematic of BioBrick-based ligation assembly. (b) Constitutive GFP fluorescence with ligation-assembled circuit. GFP fluorescence was compared for Escherichia coli transformed with microfluidic (four clones) and tube-assembled (three clones) circuits to E. coli lacking the circuit (negative control). When compared to cells lacking the circuit, both microfluidic and tube clones showed similar (>50-fold) increased fluorescence, with microfluidic clones exhibiting 58-fold increased fluorescence and tube clones showing 70-fold increased fluorescence. (c) Schematic of BP Gateway Assembly. (d) Constitutive EGFP fluorescence with Gateway-assembled circuit. EGFP expression was measured by flow cytometry for microfluidic (four clones) and tube (three clones) assembled circuits. Microfluidic and tube clones demonstrated >100-fold increased fluorescence compared to cells lacking the EGFP expression plasmid and did not show significantly different fluorescence relative to each other. (e) Schematic of Gibson assembly. (f) Cell-density-dependent gene expression with Gibson-assembled circuit. Following dilution from overnight culture at time zero, the fraction of cells expressing mCherry decreased to ~20% after 4 hours. This percentage then rebounded as cell density increased starting at OD 600 = 0.2. Microfluidic (five clones) and tube-assembled (three clones) reactions performed similarly, with no significant difference in the percentage of mCherry-positive cells in 5/8 time points. Of the time points with significantly different expression (indicated with asterisks) the greatest discrepancy was at 3 h with a 9.6% difference in percentage of cells expressing mCherry. (g) Schematic of Golden Gate Assembly. (h) aTc induction of GFPmut3b with Golden Gate–assembled circuit. With both microfluidic and tube-assembled circuits, addition of aTc induced more than a tenfold increase in GFPmut3b fluorescent signal in TetR-expressing cells. Microfluidic and tube-assembled circuits showed similar behavior with no significant difference in the induced and uninduced cases. Full size image (250 KB) Previous

This demonstration of miniaturized genetic circuit assembly using open-source hardware is a step toward our longer-term goal, which is to make massively parallel assembly of genetic circuits widely accessible through facile assembly using microfluidics. Previously demonstrated microfluidic multiplexors utilize binary valve patterns enabling the control of n fluid channels with only 2log 2 n control channels28. The 32-channel open-source controller described here has sufficient capacity to control sophisticated devices featuring tens of thousands of flow channels and thousands of independently addressable reaction chambers. While precise fluid routing of reagents at the pico- and nanoliter scale over milli- and centimeter lengths (without contaminating reactors) can prove challenging, scaling genetic circuit assembly to thousands of parallel reactions is feasible. To our knowledge, this controller enables the manipulation of the largest number of independent fluidic channels to date for an open-source controller.

The application of open-source principles to the design, fabrication, and sharing of our system is a step toward its reproduction by a broader community of engineers, researchers, and DIY enthusiasts. To date, graduate, undergraduate, and high school students working in laboratories at MIT have reproduced the controller, working only from the specifications provided in Metafluidics. This simple act of system reproduction illustrates the potential of Metafluidics to enable anyone to experiment with microfluidic devices.