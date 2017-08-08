In the version of this article initially published, on p.326, column 3, Shawn Marcell was described as “an economist turned pathologist,” rather than “an economist and entrepreneur.” Four lines below, his name was misspelled as “Marcel.” On p.329, the thumbnail caption named Kuball CEO; he is CSO, as it says in the text. On p.330, column 3, David Pompliano was incorrectly said to be “a partner at Apple Tree Partners (New York).” On p.331, column 1, Exicure CEO Giljohann's first name was given as John in the caption; it is David. In column 2, paragraph 1 (and also in column 3, paragraph 3), AuraSense should have been AuraSense Therapeutics; paragraph 2, line 1, “AuraSense described” should have been “the Mirkin group described”; paragraph 4, line 1, “Exicure has published” should have been “The Mirkin group has published”; last paragraph, “upfront payment and equity investment” should have been “upfront payment and potential equity investment.” In column 3, paragraph 1, “ectopic dermatitis” should have been “atopic dermatitis”; in paragraph 2, the last half of the last sentence, “to enter a phase 1 trial in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor to treat solid tumors in the first half of 2017” should have read “to enter a phase 1 safety study in healthy volunteers in the first half of 2017, and is expected to enter a trial in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor to treat solid tumors in the first half of 2018.” The errors have been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.