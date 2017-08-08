Drug pipeline 2Q17

FDA approvals continue the upward trend noted in the first quarter, with the registration of the first deuterated compound, a new small-molecule drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and accelerated approval of Imfinzi, a checkpoint inhibitor for use in bladder cancer. A slew of drugs gained breakthrough therapy designation (Supplementary Table 1). The first approved gene therapy Glybera was axed for economic reasons; two biosimilars ran into trouble at the FDA.
