News and Views

Turning silver dust into electronics

  • Subscribe to Nature Biotechnology for full access:

    $2.5E+2

    Subscribe

Additional access options:

Already a subscriber?  Log in  now or  Register  for online access.

References

  1. 1.

    et al. Nat. Mater. (2017).

    Download references

    Author information

    Affiliations

    1. Senior Editor

      • Irene Jarchum

    Authors

    1. Search for Irene Jarchum in: