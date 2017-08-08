Engineering the animal out of animal products

Amber Dance reports on a new wave of domestication—turning cells, rather than animals, into food.

One day this past April, Mike Selden took a call from San Francisco's Aquarium of the Bay. A wolf eel had just died. Would Selden like a piece? The co-founder and CEO of Finless Foods hopped in a Zipcar for the half-hour drive across San Francisco's hilly streets from his desk at IndieBio, a biotech accelerator and venture fund in the city. He brought back a snippet of flesh to stow in the freezer. One day, the descendants of that chunk of dorsal muscle might be dished up as unagi in a sushi restaurant.

Finless Foods is one of a handful of recent startups that aim to re-create foods by growing only the tissues people eat in bioreactors, making animal products minus extraneous parts like fins and hooves. Others are trying to make substitutes of animal products for consumer goods (Box 1). Some companies, like Finless Foods, are trying to turn stem cells into meat, whereas others are using microbes to produce acellular products, such as milk or egg proteins. Some of these latter products are already edging into the market: Geltor, of San Leandro, California, shipped its first animal-free collagen this June. Still other companies are pressing ahead with plant-based products that aim to mimic the real thing in a way no garden-variety Gardenburger can. For example, in several US cities you can eat burgers, made with only plant products, with heme added for that 'bloody' flavor and look.

Box 1: Cell for leather Modern Meadow has found a way to produce leather-like fabric without cows or other animals. Originally, the New York-based company planned to use tissue engineering, culturing skin cells to turn into biofabricated materials for everything from shoes to upholstery. On July 31, at the Society for Industrial Microbiology and Biotechnology annual meeting in Denver, the company shared their new plan. They've switched to fermentation. Tissue culture was difficult to scale up, says chief technology officer Dave Williamson. Instead, Modern Meadow will engineer yeast to produce collagen, the main ingredient in leather, which they will then shape into goods that mimic, or even go beyond, the properties of animal hides. (They're keeping further details quiet until they obtain patents.) The goal, says Williamson, is “leather on a roll.” But it's about more than mimicry. “We don't want people to just think about it as an ersatz leather,” he says. By bioengineering the material, Modern Meadow might be able to make it stronger, or stretchier, or scratch-resistant. Unlimited by the cow, they might design unique new textures. That promise has piqued the interest of investors and potential partners, says Williamson. “We've been approached by over 130 companies.” He hopes to launch product within the next couple of years.

But companies must still figure out how to scale up their production and make the burgers and fillets affordable. Some doubt that will happen any time soon. Furthermore, it remains to be seen whether consumers will be interested in eating meat produced in a cell factory.

Non-animal attraction

Making meat, milk, and the like via so-called “cellular agriculture” could address major concerns in the modern food industry, says Bruce Friedrich, executive director of the nonprofit Good Food Institute, in Washington DC, a think tank and accelerator for non-animal meat products. Earth's population is predicted to reach 9.8 billion by 2050, according to the United Nations, with demand for meat expected to rise by 73%. In addition, Friedrich says, the food industry must shrink its environmental footprint. The livestock industry takes up 26% of the planet's ice-free surface, and can be blamed for 18% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization. There's simply no room left to pack more animals onto the land, or more meat onto the breast of a broiler chicken, according to Erin Kim, communication director for non-profit New Harvest, in New York, which funds cellular agriculture research.

Proponents predict their products will add to the world's food supply with a smaller impact on the planet, by growing animal products in breweries, instead of farms and ranches. They tout future improvements to animal welfare as well as the possibility for healthier foodstuffs that could be free, for example, of unhealthy fats or pathogens. For companies that use animal products, they foresee a more stable supply chain, with less risk of recall due to contamination.

And yet, just two years ago, investing in even the fermented egg-white company Clara Foods was seen by many as “absolutely insane,” recalls Ryan Bethencourt, program director and venture partner at IndieBio. Since that first investment in Clara in 2015, IndieBio has invested in Finless Foods, Geltor, and more than a dozen other future-food companies. IndieBio offers its startups $250,000, a place to work, mentorship, and a network. Its parent venture capital firm, SOSV of Princeton, New Jersey, has seeded about 40 new-food initiatives, according to managing partner Sean O'Sullivan, who says, “This is an extremely hot area.”

“The target consumer is diehard meat-eaters. It's not for vegans and vegetarians.”

And demand does seem to be growing for alternatives to meat—even the US National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine suggests that brewery-based meat production has “high growth potential”1. The cultured-chicken company SuperMeat of Tel Aviv, Israel, has collected $230,000 worth of advance orders for its product through Indiegogo. More than 5,000 people backed the Indiegogo campaign, says CEO Ido Savir.

For now, that demand is being met, in part, by novel plant-based meat substitutes already gracing grocery shelves and restaurant menus. Leading the pack, finance-wise, is Impossible Foods of San Francisco, which has raised nearly $200 million. The company was founded in 2011 by Pat Brown of Stanford University in California, who spent a 2009 sabbatical trying to address food sustainability. He assembled a team of scientists, chefs, and other experts to figure out what makes meat, well, meaty. The scientists found their special ingredient in heme, the oxygen-toting molecule found in blood. They use yeast to produce the leghemoglobin carrier protein. The rest of the burger is made up of plant material such as coconut, potatoes, and wheat. Brown is now Impossible Foods CEO and an emeritus professor at Stanford. The Impossible Burger debuted in 2016 and is now available at restaurants in California, New York, Nevada, and Texas. The company plans to expand into other meat- and dairy-like products.

As for cultured meat that mimics the real thing at a cellular, not just taste-bud, level, interest has been steadily rising since Mark Post, a biologist at Maastricht University in the Netherlands, made a media splash in 2013 with his cultured meat burger. Post and colleagues produced strands of cow muscle in standard tissue culture flasks. They seeded the muscle cells around a gel cylinder, creating rings of muscle that contracted around the gel, helping the tissue mature.

After coloring the ∼20,000 muscle strands with saffron and beet juice, they invited a professional chef to cook them up, with other standard burger ingredients like bread crumbs, for tasters. The experts pronounced it meaty, if dry. Part of the problem: there were no fat cells in Post's cultures. The burger took three months and $325,000 (€250,000) to make, with the bill footed in part by Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who is personally interested in animal welfare. Post has since founded a company, Mosa Meat in Maastricht, to commercialize the burger.

Public opinion has changed quite a bit in the few short years since Post's burger was fried, says Kim. “We're hearing less of the 'ick' factor and more of, 'How soon?'” she says.

The 'clean' meat movement

Products like Post's go by many names: cultured meat, clean meat, cellular agriculture. But the planned processes to make it, whether duck, beef, or tuna, are quite similar, and the technology comes straight out of the regenerative medicine playbook. The process starts with a sample from an animal, from which the researchers isolate self-renewing cells. Those could be embryonic or induced pluripotent stem cells, or more differentiated types such as myosatellite stem cells that produce muscle fibers. Meat makers then grow those cells in bioreactors, and differentiate them into muscle and other cell types to produce the edible product.

Identifying or creating the right starting cell line is challenging. Paul Mozdziak, a muscle biologist at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, is developing an immortalized line of turkey myosatellite cells. These cells express telomerase, so he reasons they ought to keep dividing in a dish. In 2016, graduate student Marie Gibbons in his laboratory collected tissue from the breast of a freshly killed turkey, and began growing the cells in culture. If they can passage the cells for 100 generations, Mozdziak says, he'll consider them immortal. Such a line would be a key resource for other scientists developing cultured meat, he says.

Nicholas Genovese, cofounder and CSO of Memphis Meats in San Leandro, California, dealt with similar challenges as he developed the technologies for culturing animal cells that are the basis for patents, the rights of which are now licensed to the company. Meat production has been part of Genovese's life since his teen years. As a project with the nonprofit 4-H organization for kids, he raised turkeys and chickens for show and sale. Whereas he found it exciting to try for trophies and ribbons for his animals, he also felt he betrayed them when he sold them for slaughter. “What if we could domesticate the cells?” wondered Genovese. He convinced PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) to fund his postdoctoral research to give it a try.

When Genovese started in 2011, no one had yet managed to differentiate stem cells from livestock into muscle. He started with pig induced-pluripotent stem cells generated in the laboratory of his advisor, R. Michael Roberts at the University of Missouri in Columbia. First, he used a glycogen synthase kinase 3 beta (GSK3B) aminopyrimidine-derivative inhibitor, CHIR99021, to keep the cells from dying, promote WNT signaling, and push them toward differentiating into the mesoderm lineage. He used a small-molecule DNA methylation inhibitor, 5-aza-cytidine, to activate a transcriptional program for early skeletal muscle cells. Then, he expressed MYOD1 in the cells to finalize differentiation to muscle. Muscle fibers grew, and contracted, within six days.

Genovese also aimed to solve a major bottleneck in culturing meat cells: the use of animal serum as a nutrient. Serum is expensive, varies from batch to batch, and runs counter to the goal of animal-free products. Using media with alternatives to serum, he eliminated this ingredient from his protocols2.

But meat is much more than muscle, points out Jean-François Hocquette, a meat scientist at the French National Institute for Agricultural Research (INRA) in Clermont-Ferrand. There's also connective tissue, nerves, and fat cells, all organized in a precise layout. And following the slaughter of an animal, the oxygen-starved cells switch to anaerobic glycolysis, producing lactic acid that drops the tissues' pH. This activates enzymes that degrade protein, tenderizing the tissue, says Hocquette. He's skeptical that scientists can reproduce that full meat maturation process, and resultant flavor and texture profile, in a bioreactor anytime soon.

Genovese says Memphis Meats' products will contain several cell types commonly found in skeletal muscle, though the company is not ready to reveal details. It expects to have limited offerings on the market by 2019, with full launch by 2021.

For now, companies are mostly planning minced-meat products, such as meatballs and nuggets, though Memphis Meats debuted chicken strips in March. To make, say, a product akin to a marbled steak, they'll need to develop scaffolds to organize the tissue in the right shape. For example, Selden is considering three-dimensional (3D) printing to arrange the different cell types properly.

For larger, structured tissues, bioengineers will also need ways to deliver oxygen and nutrients to the middle of the meat chunks, points out Liz Specht, senior scientist at the Good Food Institute. One possibility, she speculates, would be to engineer channels within the tissue. Another would be to add endothelial cells, which might spontaneously create vasculature.

First out: acellular products

Companies making acellular products have a simpler road to travel; they are brewing up a handful of animal proteins using decades-old fermentation technology. At Geltor, founder and CEO Alex Lorestani decided to focus on collagen, which is used in many products as either collagen itself or its derivative, gelatin. Gelatin or collagen are found in yogurt and marshmallows, cosmetics, and gel-cap medications. And it's often the only animal ingredient in such products, which companies would like to get rid of so they can promote their products as animal-free.

Collagen was low-hanging fruit, says Lorestani; it's a well-understood protein with decades of research and publications laying out its production and structure. Geltor has to insert a dozen or fewer genes into microbes to create the proteins that comprise the collagen strands, as well as the enzymes to arrange them properly. The company is not yet revealing more details of its process, but clearly, it's a huge contrast to the traditional method of extracting collagen: soaking animal skins and bones in vats of acid. Geltor recently sent its first shipment to a cosmetics company interested in incorporating the collagen into its products, says Lorestani.

Ryan Pandya, co-founder and CEO of Perfect Day in Berkeley, California, thought milk would also be a fairly simple target to produce in microbes. Although milk is a complex colloid, about 95% of the protein ingredients come down to four kinds of casein and two kinds of whey. The other proteins are antibodies and the like that benefit a calf, but offer little nutritive value for human drinkers. For much of the milk used by people, Pandya says, “The cow is just really getting in the way.”

Things have been moving fast for Pandya and his co-founders. In 2014, they received $30,000 to participate in a summer biotech accelerator held by SOSV in Cork, Ireland. By summer's end, they were invited to Hong Kong to present their ideas to Horizon Ventures, and netted $2 million before the year was out.

Perfect Day engineered a strain of yeast—which they've fondly christened Buttercup—to produce and secrete the six key milk proteins: alpha-sl-casein, alpha-s2-casein, beta-casein, kappa-casein, beta-lactoglobulin, and alpha-lactalbumin. These proteins are then filtered from the yeast and its media, using dairy-industry-standard techniques. To make milk, the company will mix the proteins with plant-derived fats, vitamins, minerals, and sugars. Perfect Day is currently developing partnerships to produce dairy products like cheese and ice cream with its milk, and hopes to put all the products out at the same time in 2018.

Hurdles

The main challenge these modern-day agriculturalists face is to obtain funding to scale up their processes and create affordable products. Public agencies rarely pay for the research, though the Dutch government did fund the early research leading to Post's burger, and Friedrich is optimistic that the Good Food Institute's lobbying efforts will lead to further public investments. Thanks to private funding, the clean meat industry is currently valued in the tens of millions of dollars, estimates Friedrich, who thinks the situation looks rosy. “Nobody has attempted to get funded, and failed,” says Friedrich of the startups in the space.

Those startups are raising capital in the range of hundreds of thousands to low millions of dollars (Table 1). “These are, for relatively young companies, large amounts of money being raised,” says O'Sullivan.

Even the traditional meat industry is showing interest, says Savir of SuperMeat. “There's concern that they won't be part of this game if they don't hop on the wagon now,” says Savir, who is in talks with major meat producers. SuperMeat and its peers could offer those companies not only a steady supply of meat, but also a healthier one. There will be no chance of avian viruses or arsenic in the chicken, no antibiotics or bacteria in the beef, no mercury in the fish.

As for the supposed environmental benefits, their nature and size is an object of study and speculation3,4. The energy use of a meat 'brewery' could be quite high, even beyond that now involved in beef production, says Hanna Tuomisto, a food systems scientist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. The greenhouse gas emissions resulting from that energy use would depend on whether it comes from renewable sources. She calculates that greenhouse gas emissions will likely be lower, as will land and water use, for cellular agriculture over most of the traditional sort (Fig. 1).

Figure 1: Estimated environmental impacts of producing 1000 kg of cultured meat. Bubble size = greenhouse emissions (t CO 2 -eq). Modified from ref. 3. Full size image

Hocquette counters that there are simpler solutions than biotech to limit the environmental impact of livestock. For example, although it takes several pounds of plant material to produce a pound of beef, he points out that ranchers could reduce waste by feeding their livestock with mainly the crops people don't eat, such as grasses and husks.

Another issue is public opinion on cultured meat. If the biotechnologists build it, will the customers come? “The target consumer is diehard meat-eaters,” says Kim. “It's not for vegans and vegetarians.”

Several papers have attempted to assess the market for cellular agriculture. In a recent study, psychology graduate student Matti Wilks of the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia, surveyed nearly 700 Americans online5. About 65% of respondents said they'd give it a try. But only a third would make it a regular part of their menu. Taste and price were big concerns. Of course, the survey takers had to make those judgments without a real-world product to see or taste, or the opinions of acquaintances who have tried it to influence them, Wilks notes. And people who take online surveys may not perfectly represent the general population. Wilks found her participants were fairly representative of the US population, but skewed a bit younger, with slightly lower income, and were more likely to have an undergraduate degree.

A key sticking point, Wilks says, is that consumers often perceive cultured meat as unnatural. Researchers who ran focus groups on the topic received similar feedback. “It creeps me out,” said one participant. Another commented, “Even if it tasted really wonderful, I wouldn't eat it if I knew it was in vitro meat”6.

Cost will also be an issue; most of Wilks' subjects would eat cultured meat only if it was the same price or cheaper than the traditional version. From Post's famous $325,000 cultured hamburger, costs have come down. In 2016, it cost ∼$18,000 to produce a pound of Memphis Meats' beef substitute, but Genovese says that's dropping; a more recent estimate was less than $2,500 per pound. Nonetheless, the foods will likely start out as premium brands, for those willing to pay extra.

Bioengineers developing these products are also liaising with regulators, and so far, the coast looks relatively clear, says Friedrich. He expects companies will be able to argue that biosubstitutes have benefits over traditional animal products, such as a reduced risk for bacterial contamination.

To smooth their regulatory path and consumer acceptance, though, bioengineers are careful to avoid any genetically modified ingredients in their finished products. But they're also looking ahead to products that go beyond what's available in nature or the current agricultural industry. For example, San Francisco–based Clara Foods is designing egg whites that whip up fluffier than any made with chicken eggs. At SuperMeat, Savir envisions customizing the fat in meat with healthy omega-3s, lowering the cholesterol content, or altering the culture temperature to improve tenderness. He also imagines creating meat substitutes that represents animals that many people don't normally eat, like whale or kangaroo.

For some companies, the hope is to supplement the traditional meat market, but others aim for nothing short of total replacement. “I look forward to the day when we shut down the last slaughterhouse,” says Bethencourt.

