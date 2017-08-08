Ethical lessons from a tale of two genetically modified insects

References
- 1.
Winskill, P. et al. PLoS Negl. Trop. Dis. 9, e0004156 (2015).
- 2.
Oye, K.A. et al. Science 345, 626–628 (2014).
- 3.
Resnik, D.B. Dev.World Bioeth. 14, 37–46 (2014).
- 4.
Caplan, A.L. et al. EMBO Rep. e201541337 (2015).
- 5.
National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Gene Drives on the Horizon: Advancing Science, Navigating Uncertainty, and Aligning Research with Public Values (The National Academies Press, Washington, DC, 2016).
- 6.
World Health Organization/Special Programme for Research and Training in Tropical Diseases and the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health. The Guidance Framework for Testing Genetically Modified Mosquitoes (WHO/TDR, Geneva, Switzerland, 2014) http://www.who.int/tdr/publications/year/2014/guide-fmrk-gm-mosquit/en/
- 7.
World Health Organization. Situation Report: Zika Virus, Microcephaly, Guillain-Barre Syndrome http://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/10665/253604/1/zikasitrep20Jan17-eng.pdf?ua=1 (2017 01 20).
- 8.
Zalucki, M.P. et al. J. Econ. Entomol. 105, 1115–1129 (2012).
- 9.
Lopez, W. & Miller, J.R. J. Law Med. Ethics 30 Suppl, 135–138 (2002).
- 10.
Murphy, E.A., Post, G.B., Buckley, B.T., Lippincott, R.L. & Robson, M.G. Annu. Rev. Public Health 33, 209–224 (2012).
- 11.
Fernandez-Cornejo, J. et al. Pesticide Use in US Agriculture: 21 Selected Crops, 1960–2008 (USDA Economic Research Service, Washington, DC, 2014). https://www.ers.usda.gov/webdocs/publications/43854/46734_eib124.pdf?v=41830
- 12.
Rowe, G. & Frewer, L. Sci. Technol. Human Values 30, 251–290 (2005).
- 13.
Enserink, M. Science 330, 1030–1031 (2010).
- 14.
Subbaraman, N. Nat. Biotechnol. 29, 9–11 (2011).
- 15.
Florida Keys Mosquito Control District. Latest Information on the proposed Oxitec GM Mosquito Project. http://keysmosquito.org/oxitec-ox513a-trial/
- 16.
Shaw, D. Finger Lakes Times http://www.fltimes.com/news/experiment-station-defends-moth-trials/article_cae7ecf2-1ffd-11e5-9d1b-6b73566a4ed8.html (2015 07 01).
- 17.
US Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Biotechnology Regulatory Services. National Environmental Policy Act Decision and Finding of No Significant Impact (USDA, Washington, DC, 2014). https://www.aphis.usda.gov/brs/aphisdocs/13_297102r_fonsi.pdf
- 18.
Greenberg, M. et al. Risk Anal. 35, 1959–1968 (2015).
- 19.
Van den Brink, P.J. et al. Mar. Freshw. Res. 67, 429–439 (2016).
- 20.
Adalja, A. et al. PLoS Curr. http://dx.doi.org/doi:10.1371/currents.outbreaks.1c39ec05a743d41ee39391ed0f2ed8d3 (2016).
- 21.
Hatfield, K. GEN: Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology News http://www.genengnews.com/gen-exclusives/historic-nantucket-weighs-use-of-disruptive-technology/77900678 (2016 06 13).
- 22.
Quinn, S.C. Am. J. Public Health 94, 918–922 (2004).
- 23.
Cohen, J. in Political Philosophy in the Twenty-First Century (eds. Cahn, S.M. & Talisse, R.B.) 217–235 (Westview Press, Boulder, CO, 2013).