Inference and quantification of peptidoforms in large sample cohorts by SWATH-MS

Abstract
Consistent detection and quantification of protein post-translational modifications (PTMs) across sample cohorts is a prerequisite for functional analysis of biological processes. Data-independent acquisition (DIA) is a bottom-up mass spectrometry approach that provides complete information on precursor and fragment ions. However, owing to the convoluted structure of DIA data sets, confident, systematic identification and quantification of peptidoforms has remained challenging. Here, we present inference of peptidoforms (IPF), a fully automated algorithm that uses spectral libraries to query, validate and quantify peptidoforms in DIA data sets. The method was developed on data acquired by the DIA method SWATH-MS and benchmarked using a synthetic phosphopeptide reference data set and phosphopeptide-enriched samples. IPF reduced false site-localization by more than sevenfold compared with previous approaches, while recovering 85.4% of the true signals. Using IPF, we quantified peptidoforms in DIA data acquired from >200 samples of blood plasma of a human twin cohort and assessed the contribution of heritable, environmental and longitudinal effects on their PTMs.
Acknowledgements
H.L.R. was funded by the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF grant P2EZP3 162268). R.A. was supported by ERC Proteomics v3.0 (AdG-233226 Proteomics v.3.0 and AdG-670821 Proteomics 4D) and the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) (31003A_166435). We would like to thank L. Gillet and A. Leitner for insightful discussions on post-translational modification and SWATH-MS. We are grateful to all twin registry participants recruited in this study. For the unit of Twins UK, this study was funded by the Wellcome Trust and EC's Seventh Framework Programme (FP7/2007-2013) and also received support from the National Institute for Health Research-funded BioResource, Clinical Research Facility and Biomedical Research Centre based at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with King's College London. Further acknowledgments go to the Scientific IT Support team of ETH Zurich for support and maintenance of the lab-internal computing infrastructure, the HPC team (Brutus) and the OpenMS and PyProphet developers for including IPF in the OpenMS and PyProphet frameworks. We thank the PRIDE team for proteomic data deposition.
Integrated supplementary information
Supplementary figures
- 1.
IPF analysis workflow overview.
- 2.
Discriminant score histograms on MS1-, MS2- and transition-levels used for multi-tier scoring on the synthetic phosphopeptide reference data set.
- 3.
Benchmarking on the synthetic phosphopeptide reference data set using the DIA-Umpire library.
- 4.
Comparison of false localization rates estimated by IPF and DIA-Umpire/LuciPHOr.
- 5.
Benchmarking using phosphopeptide-enriched samples.
- 6.
Quantification of phosphorylation dynamics in the 14-3-3 system.
- 7.
Peptidoform dynamic range of top 100 most abundant proteins.
- 8.
Peptidoform dynamic range of lower abundant proteins.
- 9.
Detectability and quantification of modified peptides in technical replicates of human blood plasma.
- 10.
Detectability and quantification of modified peptides in whole-process replicates of human blood plasma.
- 11.
ALBU modification type and peptidoform intensities distribution.
- 12.
Longitudinal ALBU abundance fold change.
- 13.
Dissection of the plasma peptidoform-level variability.
- 14.
oxMet86 peptidoform abundance fold changes.
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Text and Figures
Supplementary Figures 1–14 and Supplementary Notes
Text files
- 1.
Supplementary Table 1
Synthetic phosphopeptide reference data set: Peptide sequences
CSV files
- 1.
Supplementary Table 2
Twin plasma data set: Summary statistics of spectral library coverage and IPF detectability
- 2.
Supplementary Table 3
Twin plasma data set: Quantitative variance components of peptidoforms
- 3.
Supplementary Table 4
Twin plasma data set: Peptide coverage of proteins
Zip files
- 1.
Supplementary Data 1
Twin plasma data set: Protein-level graphical reports