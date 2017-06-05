Engineered Cpf1 variants with altered PAM specificities

We thank A. Magnell for experimental assistance; R. Macrae for a critical review of the manuscript; and the entire Zhang laboratory for support and advice. D.B.T.C. is supported by T32GM007753 from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences. W.X.Y. is supported by T32GM007753 from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences and a Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowship. J.C.M. is supported by the NIH (training grant 2 T32 GM 7287-41). H.N. is supported by JST, PRESTO (JPMJPR13L8), JSPS KAKENHI (Grant Numbers 26291010 and 15H01463). O.N. is supported by the Basic Science and Platform Technology Program for Innovative Biological Medicine from the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development, AMED, and the Council for Science, and Platform for Drug Discovery, Informatics, and Structural Life Science from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology. N.C. is supported by the Karolinska Institutet, the Swedish Research Council (521-2014-2866), the Swedish Cancer Research Foundation (CAN 2015/585), and the Ragnar Söderberg Foundation. F.Z. is a New York Stem Cell Foundation–Robertson Investigator. F.Z. is supported by the NIH through NIMH (5DP1-MH100706 and 1R01-MH110049), NSF, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, the New York Stem Cell, Simons, Paul G. Allen Family, and Vallee Foundations; and James and Patricia Poitras, Robert Metcalfe, and David Cheng.