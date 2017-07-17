Nanoscale imaging of clinical specimens using pathology-optimized expansion microscopy

Abstract
Expansion microscopy (ExM), a method for improving the resolution of light microscopy by physically expanding a specimen, has not been applied to clinical tissue samples. Here we report a clinically optimized form of ExM that supports nanoscale imaging of human tissue specimens that have been fixed with formalin, embedded in paraffin, stained with hematoxylin and eosin, and/or fresh frozen. The method, which we call expansion pathology (ExPath), converts clinical samples into an ExM-compatible state, then applies an ExM protocol with protein anchoring and mechanical homogenization steps optimized for clinical samples. ExPath enables ∼70-nm-resolution imaging of diverse biomolecules in intact tissues using conventional diffraction-limited microscopes and standard antibody and fluorescent DNA in situ hybridization reagents. We use ExPath for optical diagnosis of kidney minimal-change disease, a process that previously required electron microscopy, and we demonstrate high-fidelity computational discrimination between early breast neoplastic lesions for which pathologists often disagree in classification. ExPath may enable the routine use of nanoscale imaging in pathology and clinical research.
Acknowledgements
For funding, E.S.B. acknowledges the MIT Media Lab; the Open Philanthropy project; the HHMI-Simons Faculty Scholars Program; the US Army Research Laboratory and the US Army Research Office under contract/grant number W911NF1510548; the MIT Brain and Cognitive Sciences Department; the New York Stem Cell Foundation-Robertson Investigator Award; NIH Transformative Award 1R01GM104948; NIH Director's Pioneer Award 1DP1NS087724; NIH 1R01EY023173; NIH 1U01MH106011; NIH 1R01MH110932; and the MIT McGovern Institute MINT program. A.H.B. acknowledges support from Harvard Catalyst, the Harvard Clinical and Translational Science Center (National Center for Research Resources and the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, National Institutes of Health Award UL1 TR001102), and financial contributions from Harvard University and its affiliated academic healthcare centers. A.H.B. and O.B. also acknowledge support from the Ludwig Center at Harvard and the Ludwig's members J. Brugge and J. Staunton. O.B. acknowledges the Lady Tata Memorial Trust, London. F.C. acknowledges the NSF Fellowship and Poitras Fellowship.
Integrated supplementary information
Supplementary figures
- 1.
The full workflow of Expansion Pathology.
- 2.
Conditions that affect the successful expansion of human tissues.
- 3.
Distortion evaluation of post-expansion HeLa cells processed by 25 mM EDTA-assisted proteinase K digestion.
- 4.
Fluorescence of unstained tissue vs. H&E stained tissue.
- 5.
Heat treatment significantly improves immunostaining of vimentin and actinin-4 on human kidney samples.
- 6.
Anti-actinin-4 specifically stains tertiary podocyte foot processes.
- 7.
Immunostaining images of FFPE kidney samples.
- 8.
Training and and test images for single-blinded nephrotic kidney disease diagnosis.
- 9.
Examples of computational detection and segmentation of the nuclei in pre-expansion H&E images and post-expansion fluorescent images (ExPath).
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Text and Figures
Supplementary Figures 1–9 and Supplementary Tables 1–15