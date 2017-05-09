News and Views

Base editing on the rise

Research on base editing leads to new enzymes, genome-wide specificity measurements, and edited plants and animals.

  • Subscribe to Nature Biotechnology for full access:

    $2.5E+2

    Subscribe

Additional access options:

Already a subscriber?  Log in  now or  Register  for online access.

References

  1. 1.

    , , , & Nature 533, 420–424 (2016).

  2. 2.

    et al. Science 353, 919–921 (2016).

  3. 3.

    et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 35, 371–376 (2017).

  4. 4.

    et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 35, 475–480 (2017).

  5. 5.

    et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 35, 441–443 (2017).

  6. 6.

    et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 35, 438–440 (2017).

  7. 7.

    et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 35, 435–437 (2017).

  8. 8.

    et al. Sci. Transl. Med. 8, 360ra134 (2016).

  9. 9.

    et al. Nature 539, 384–389 (2016).

Download references

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Andrew May is at the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, San Francisco, California, USA.

    • Andrew May

Authors

  1. Search for Andrew May in:

Competing interests

A.M. is a shareholder in and advisor to Caribou Biosciences, Inc. a company that develops genome engineering technologies.

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Andrew May.