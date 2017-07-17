A wellness study of 108 individuals using personal, dense, dynamic data clouds

Abstract
Personal data for 108 individuals were collected during a 9-month period, including whole genome sequences; clinical tests, metabolomes, proteomes, and microbiomes at three time points; and daily activity tracking. Using all of these data, we generated a correlation network that revealed communities of related analytes associated with physiology and disease. Connectivity within analyte communities enabled the identification of known and candidate biomarkers (e.g., gamma-glutamyltyrosine was densely interconnected with clinical analytes for cardiometabolic disease). We calculated polygenic scores from genome-wide association studies (GWAS) for 127 traits and diseases, and used these to discover molecular correlates of polygenic risk (e.g., genetic risk for inflammatory bowel disease was negatively correlated with plasma cystine). Finally, behavioral coaching informed by personal data helped participants to improve clinical biomarkers. Our results show that measurement of personal data clouds over time can improve our understanding of health and disease, including early transitions to disease states.
Acknowledgements
We would like to acknowledge significant contributions to this study from our 108 Pioneers, S. Kaplan, S. Mecca, S. Bell, G. Sorensen, C. Lewis, T. Kilgallon, M. Brunkow, S. Huang, C.-Y. Huang, D. Mauldin, S. Speck, M. Raff, J. Pizzorno, J. Guiltinan, R. Green, L. Smarr, E. Lazowska, C. Witwer, M. Flores, and many others who helped us on this wellness journey. This work was supported in part by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (L.H., N.D.P.), the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust (L.H., N.D.P.), NIH grants 2P50GM076547 (L.H., N.D.P.), P30ES017885 (G.S.O.), U24CA2210967 (G.S.O.), RC2HG005805 (R.L.M.), and Arivale.
Integrated supplementary information
Supplementary figures
- 1.
Full inter-omic cross-sectional correlation network
- 2.
Modularity vs. community analysis iteration
- 3.
Recruitment, onboarding, and other important events in the P100
- 4.
Genetic risk factors for hemochromatosis and ferritin levels
- 5.
Population distribution of the 108 Pioneers (PC2 vs PC3)
- 6.
Population distribution of the 108 Pioneers (PC1 vs PC2)
- 7.
Dose-dependent effects of vitamin D supplementation
- 8.
Gut microbiome stability over nine months
- 9.
Correlation across different vendors
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Text and Figures
Supplementary Figures 1–9 and Supplementary Tables 6–7, 9–13
Zip files
- 1.
Supplementary Dataset 1
- 2.
Supplementary Dataset 2
- 3.
Supplementary Code
Supplementary Code zip
Excel files
- 1.
Supplementary Table 1
All analytes measured in the P100
- 2.
Supplementary Table 2
Complete inter-omic correlation network for cross-sectional correlations
- 3.
Supplementary Table 3
Complete intra- and inter-omic correlation network for cross-sectional correlations
- 4.
Supplementary Table 4
Complete inter-omic correlation network for delta correlations
- 5.
Supplementary Table 5
Complete intra- and inter-omic correlation network for delta correlations
- 6.
Supplementary Table 8
Polygenic score quantitative traits tested in the P100
- 7.
Supplementary Table 14
Age and sex adjustments for the correlation networks