News and Views

Reprogramming the diseased brain

Direct conversion of astrocytes to dopamine neurons in vivo offers fresh optimism for the development of improved Parkinson's disease therapies.

  • Subscribe to Nature Biotechnology for full access:

    $2.5E+2

    Subscribe

Additional access options:

Already a subscriber?  Log in  now or  Register  for online access.

References

  1. 1.

    et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 35, 444–452 (2017).

  2. 2.

    et al. Science 247, 574–577 (1990).

  3. 3.

    et al. Cell Stem Cell 15, 653–665 (2014).

  4. 4.

    et al. Stem Cell Rep. 2, 337–350 (2014).

  5. 5.

    et al. Cell 167, 566–580.e19 (2016).

  6. 6.

    et al. Nature 476, 224–227 (2011).

  7. 7.

    et al. Cell Res. 22, 321–332 (2012).

  8. 8.

    , & Development 143, 2494–2510 (2016).

  9. 9.

    et al. Sci. Rep. 3, 2157 (2013).

  10. 10.

    et al. Mol. Ther. 19, 1048–1057 (2011).

  11. 11.

    , & Hum. Gene Ther. 27, 522–527 (2016).

Download references

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Stephen B. Dunnett and Anne E. Rosser are in The Brain Repair Group, Cardiff University School of Biosciences, Cardiff, Wales, UK.

    • Stephen B Dunnett
    •  & Anne E Rosser

Authors

  1. Search for Stephen B Dunnett in:

  2. Search for Anne E Rosser in:

Competing interests

The authors declare no competing financial interests.

Corresponding authors

Correspondence to Stephen B Dunnett or Anne E Rosser.