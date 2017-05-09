Living in a microbial world

Our personal ecosystem of microbes is shed on everything we touch and everyplace we go. Charles Schmidt reports on efforts to harness this information to improve human health and activity.
References
- 1.
Blaser, M.J. et al. MBio 7, e00714-16 (2016).
- 2.
Leung, M.H.Y. & Lee, P.K.H. Microbiome 4, 21 (2016).
- 3.
Lorenzi, H., Ott, C.M. & Pierson, D.L. NASA https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/station/research/experiments/1010.html (2016).
- 4.
Hartmann, E.M. et al. Environ. Sci. Technol. 50, 9807–9815 (2016).
- 5.
Lax, S. et al. Science 345, 1048–1052 (2014).
- 6.
Meadow, J.F. et al. PeerJ 3, e1258 (2015).
- 7.
Gibbons, S.M. et al. Appl. Environ. Microbiol. 81, 765–773 (2015).
- 8.
Nordahl Peterson, T.N. et al. Sci. Rep. 5, 11444 (2015).
- 9.
Afshinnekoo, E. et al. Cell Syst. 1, 72–87 (2015).
- 10.
Gonzalez Y. et al. mSystems 1, e00050-16 (2016).
- 11.
Hsu, T. et al. mSystems 1, e00018 (2016).
- 12.
Ruiz-Calderon, J.F. et al. Sci. Adv. 2, e1501061–9 (2016).
- 13.
Ege, M.J. et al. N. Engl. J. Med. 364, 701–709 (2011).
- 14.
Stein, M.M. et al. N. Engl. J. Med. 375, 411–421 (2016).
- 15.
Fujimura, K.E. et al. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 111, 805–810 (2014).
- 16.
Kembel, S.W. et al. ISME J. 6, 1469–1479 (2012).