Characterization of noncoding regulatory DNA in the human genome

Abstract
Genetic variants associated with common diseases are usually located in noncoding parts of the human genome. Delineation of the full repertoire of functional noncoding elements, together with efficient methods for probing their biological roles, is therefore of crucial importance. Over the past decade, DNA accessibility and various epigenetic modifications have been associated with regulatory functions. Mapping these features across the genome has enabled researchers to begin to document the full complement of putative regulatory elements. High-throughput reporter assays to probe the functions of regulatory regions have also been developed but these methods separate putative regulatory elements from the chromosome so that any effects of chromatin context and long-range regulatory interactions are lost. Definitive assignment of function(s) to putative cis-regulatory elements requires perturbation of these elements. Genome-editing technologies are now transforming our ability to perturb regulatory elements across entire genomes. Interpretation of high-throughput genetic screens that incorporate genome editors might enable the construction of an unbiased map of functional noncoding elements in the human genome.
References
- 1.
ENCODE Project Consortium. An integrated encyclopedia of DNA elements in the human genome. Nature 489, 57–74 (2012).
- 2.
Cech, T.R. & Steitz, J.A. The noncoding RNA revolution—trashing old rules to forge new ones. Cell 157, 77–94 (2014).
- 3.
Deniz, E. & Erman, B. Long noncoding RNA (lincRNA), a new paradigm in gene expression control. Funct. Integr. Genomics 17, 135–143 (2017).
- 4.
Deplancke, B., Alpern, D. & Gardeux, V. The genetics of transcription factor DNA binding variation. Cell 166, 538–554 (2016).
- 5.
Manolio, T.A., Brooks, L.D. & Collins, F.S. A HapMap harvest of insights into the genetics of common disease. J. Clin. Invest. 118, 1590–1605 (2008).
- 6.
Welter, D. et al. The NHGRI GWAS Catalog, a curated resource of SNP-trait associations. Nucleic Acids Res. 42, D1001–D1006 (2014).
- 7.
Huang, Q. Genetic study of complex diseases in the post-GWAS era. J. Genet. Genomics 42, 87–98 (2015).
- 8.
Maurano, M.T. et al. Systematic localization of common disease-associated variation in regulatory DNA. Science 337, 1190–1195 (2012).
- 9.
Turner, B.M. Defining an epigenetic code. Nat. Cell Biol. 9, 2–6 (2007).
- 10.
Song, L. & Crawford, G.E. DNase-seq: a high-resolution technique for mapping active gene regulatory elements across the genome from mammalian cells. Cold Spring Harb. Protoc. 2010, http://dx.doi.org/doi:1101/pdb.prot5384 (2010).
- 11.
Simon, J.M., Giresi, P.G., Davis, I.J. & Lieb, J.D. Using formaldehyde-assisted isolation of regulatory elements (FAIRE) to isolate active regulatory DNA. Nat. Protoc. 7, 256–267 (2012).
- 12.
Buenrostro, J.D., Giresi, P.G., Zaba, L.C., Chang, H.Y. & Greenleaf, W.J. Transposition of native chromatin for fast and sensitive epigenomic profiling of open chromatin, DNA-binding proteins and nucleosome position. Nat. Methods 10, 1213–1218 (2013).
- 13.
Thurman, R.E. et al. The accessible chromatin landscape of the human genome. Nature 489, 75–82 (2012).
- 14.
Barski, A. et al. High-resolution profiling of histone methylations in the human genome. Cell 129, 823–837 (2007).
- 15.
Mikkelsen, T.S. et al. Genome-wide maps of chromatin state in pluripotent and lineage-committed cells. Nature 448, 553–560 (2007).
- 16.
Wang, Z. et al. Combinatorial patterns of histone acetylations and methylations in the human genome. Nat. Genet. 40, 897–903 (2008).
- 17.
Bell, O., Tiwari, V.K., Thomä, N.H. & Schübeler, D. Determinants and dynamics of genome accessibility. Nat. Rev. Genet. 12, 554–564 (2011).
- 18.
Kouzarides, T. Chromatin modifications and their function. Cell 128, 693–705 (2007).
- 19.
Roh, T.Y., Cuddapah, S. & Zhao, K. Active chromatin domains are defined by acetylation islands revealed by genome-wide mapping. Genes Dev. 19, 542–552 (2005).
- 20.
Heintzman, N.D. et al. Distinct and predictive chromatin signatures of transcriptional promoters and enhancers in the human genome. Nat. Genet. 39, 311–318 (2007).
- 21.
Shlyueva, D., Stampfel, G. & Stark, A. Transcriptional enhancers: from properties to genome-wide predictions. Nat. Rev. Genet. 15, 272–286 (2014).
- 22.
Creyghton, M.P. et al. Histone H3K27ac separates active from poised enhancers and predicts developmental state. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 107, 21931–21936 (2010).
- 23.
Bernstein, B.E. et al. A bivalent chromatin structure marks key developmental genes in embryonic stem cells. Cell 125, 315–326 (2006).
- 24.
Cheng, C. et al. Understanding transcriptional regulation by integrative analysis of transcription factor binding data. Genome Res. 22, 1658–1667 (2012).
- 25.
Hoffman, M.M. et al. Unsupervised pattern discovery in human chromatin structure through genomic segmentation. Nat. Methods 9, 473–476 (2012).
- 26.
Hoffman, M.M. et al. Integrative annotation of chromatin elements from ENCODE data. Nucleic Acids Res. 41, 827–841 (2013).
- 27.
Ernst, J. & Kellis, M. ChromHMM: automating chromatin-state discovery and characterization. Nat. Methods 9, 215–216 (2012).
- 28.
Kundaje, A. et al. Integrative analysis of 111 reference human epigenomes. Nature 518, 317–330 (2015).
- 29.
Romanoski, C.E., Glass, C.K., Stunnenberg, H.G., Wilson, L. & Almouzni, G. Epigenomics: roadmap for regulation. Nature 518, 314–316 (2015).
- 30.
Fisher, W.W. et al. DNA regions bound at low occupancy by transcription factors do not drive patterned reporter gene expression in Drosophila. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 109, 21330–21335 (2012).
- 31.
Teytelman, L., Thurtle, D.M., Rine, J. & van Oudenaarden, A. Highly expressed loci are vulnerable to misleading ChIP localization of multiple unrelated proteins. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 110, 18602–18607 (2013).
- 32.
Li, X.Y. et al. Transcription factors bind thousands of active and inactive regions in the Drosophila blastoderm. PLoS Biol. 6, e27 (2008).
- 33.
Lizio, M. et al. Mapping mammalian cell-type-specific transcriptional regulatory networks using KD-CAGE and ChIP-seq data in the TC-YIK cell line. Front. Genet. 6, 331 (2015).
- 34.
Kwasnieski, J.C., Fiore, C., Chaudhari, H.G. & Cohen, B.A. High-throughput functional testing of ENCODE segmentation predictions. Genome Res. 24, 1595–1602 (2014).
- 35.
Kim, T.K. et al. Widespread transcription at neuronal activity-regulated enhancers. Nature 465, 182–187 (2010).
- 36.
Core, L.J., Waterfall, J.J. & Lis, J.T. Nascent RNA sequencing reveals widespread pausing and divergent initiation at human promoters. Science 322, 1845–1848 (2008).
- 37.
Hah, N. et al. A rapid, extensive, and transient transcriptional response to estrogen signaling in breast cancer cells. Cell 145, 622–634 (2011).
- 38.
Li, W. et al. Functional roles of enhancer RNAs for oestrogen-dependent transcriptional activation. Nature 498, 516–520 (2013).
- 39.
Léveillé, N. et al. Genome-wide profiling of p53-regulated enhancer RNAs uncovers a subset of enhancers controlled by a lncRNA. Nat. Commun. 6, 6520 (2015).
- 40.
Wu, H. et al. Tissue-specific RNA expression marks distant-acting developmental enhancers. PLoS Genet. 10, e1004610 (2014).
- 41.
Shiraki, T. et al. Cap analysis gene expression for high-throughput analysis of transcriptional starting point and identification of promoter usage. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 100, 15776–15781 (2003).
- 42.
Hah, N., Murakami, S., Nagari, A., Danko, C.G. & Kraus, W.L. Enhancer transcripts mark active estrogen receptor binding sites. Genome Res. 23, 1210–1223 (2013).
- 43.
Melo, C.A. et al. eRNAs are required for p53-dependent enhancer activity and gene transcription. Mol. Cell 49, 524–535 (2013).
- 44.
Andersson, R. et al. An atlas of active enhancers across human cell types and tissues. Nature 507, 455–461 (2014).
- 45.
Wang, D. et al. Reprogramming transcription by distinct classes of enhancers functionally defined by eRNA. Nature 474, 390–394 (2011).
- 46.
Koch, F. & Andrau, J.C. Initiating RNA polymerase II and TIPs as hallmarks of enhancer activity and tissue-specificity. Transcription 2, 263–268 (2011).
- 47.
Koch, F. et al. Transcription initiation platforms and GTF recruitment at tissue-specific enhancers and promoters. Nat. Struct. Mol. Biol. 18, 956–963 (2011).
- 48.
Melo, C.A., Léveillé, N. & Agami, R. eRNAs reach the heart of transcription. Cell Res. 23, 1151–1152 (2013).
- 49.
Inoue, F. & Ahituv, N. Decoding enhancers using massively parallel reporter assays. Genomics 106, 159–164 (2015).
- 50.
Muerdter, F., Bory´n, L.M. & Arnold, C.D. STARR-seq—principles and applications. Genomics 106, 145–150 (2015).
- 51.
Melnikov, A. et al. Systematic dissection and optimization of inducible enhancers in human cells using a massively parallel reporter assay. Nat. Biotechnol. 30, 271–277 (2012).
- 52.
Kheradpour, P. et al. Systematic dissection of regulatory motifs in 2000 predicted human enhancers using a massively parallel reporter assay. Genome Res. 23, 800–811 (2013).
- 53.
Birnbaum, R.Y. et al. Systematic dissection of coding exons at single nucleotide resolution supports an additional role in cell-specific transcriptional regulation. PLoS Genet. 10, e1004592 (2014).
- 54.
Patwardhan, R.P. et al. Massively parallel functional dissection of mammalian enhancers in vivo. Nat. Biotechnol. 30, 265–270 (2012).
- 55.
White, M.A., Myers, C.A., Corbo, J.C. & Cohen, B.A. Massively parallel in vivo enhancer assay reveals that highly local features determine the cis-regulatory function of ChIP-seq peaks. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 110, 11952–11957 (2013).
- 56.
Arnold, C.D. et al. Genome-wide quantitative enhancer activity maps identified by STARR-seq. Science 339, 1074–1077 (2013).
- 57.
Patwardhan, R.P. et al. High-resolution analysis of DNA regulatory elements by synthetic saturation mutagenesis. Nat. Biotechnol. 27, 1173–1175 (2009).
- 58.
Vanhille, L. et al. High-throughput and quantitative assessment of enhancer activity in mammals by CapStarr-seq. Nat. Commun. 6, 6905 (2015).
- 59.
Smith, R.P. et al. Massively parallel decoding of mammalian regulatory sequences supports a flexible organizational model. Nat. Genet. 45, 1021–1028 (2013).
- 60.
Sharon, E. et al. Inferring gene regulatory logic from high-throughput measurements of thousands of systematically designed promoters. Nat. Biotechnol. 30, 521–530 (2012).
- 61.
Kinney, J.B., Murugan, A., Callan, C.G. Jr. & Cox, E.C. Using deep sequencing to characterize the biophysical mechanism of a transcriptional regulatory sequence. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 107, 9158–9163 (2010).
- 62.
Shen, S.Q. et al. Massively parallel cis-regulatory analysis in the mammalian central nervous system. Genome Res. 26, 238–255 (2016).
- 63.
International HapMap Consortium. A haplotype map of the human genome. Nature 437, 1299–1320 (2005).
- 64.
Manolio, T.A. Bringing genome-wide association findings into clinical use. Nat. Rev. Genet. 14, 549–558 (2013).
- 65.
McCarthy, M.I. et al. Genome-wide association studies for complex traits: consensus, uncertainty and challenges. Nat. Rev. Genet. 9, 356–369 (2008).
- 66.
Schaub, M.A., Boyle, A.P., Kundaje, A., Batzoglou, S. & Snyder, M. Linking disease associations with regulatory information in the human genome. Genome Res. 22, 1748–1759 (2012).
- 67.
Cowper-Sallari, R. et al. Breast cancer risk-associated SNPs modulate the affinity of chromatin for FOXA1 and alter gene expression. Nat. Genet. 44, 1191–1198 (2012).
- 68.
Karczewski, K.J. et al. Systematic functional regulatory assessment of disease-associated variants. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 110, 9607–9612 (2013).
- 69.
Whitington, T. et al. Gene regulatory mechanisms underpinning prostate cancer susceptibility. Nat. Genet. 48, 387–397 (2016).
- 70.
Degner, J.F. et al. DNase I sensitivity QTLs are a major determinant of human expression variation. Nature 482, 390–394 (2012).
- 71.
McVicker, G. et al. Identification of genetic variants that affect histone modifications in human cells. Science 342, 747–749 (2013).
- 72.
Tehranchi, A.K. et al. Pooled ChIP-seq links variation in transcription factor binding to complex disease risk. Cell 165, 730–741 (2016).
- 73.
Musunuru, K. et al. From noncoding variant to phenotype via SORT1 at the 1p13 cholesterol locus. Nature 466, 714–719 (2010).
- 74.
Smemo, S. et al. Obesity-associated variants within FTO form long-range functional connections with IRX3. Nature 507, 371–375 (2014).
- 75.
Farh, K.K. et al. Genetic and epigenetic fine mapping of causal autoimmune disease variants. Nature 518, 337–343 (2015).
- 76.
Grubert, F. et al. Genetic control of chromatin states in humans involves local and distal chromosomal interactions. Cell 162, 1051–1065 (2015).
- 77.
Kasowski, M. et al. Variation in transcription factor binding among humans. Science 328, 232–235 (2010).
- 78.
McDaniell, R. et al. Heritable individual-specific and allele-specific chromatin signatures in humans. Science 328, 235–239 (2010).
- 79.
Reddy, T.E. et al. Effects of sequence variation on differential allelic transcription factor occupancy and gene expression. Genome Res. 22, 860–869 (2012).
- 80.
Wu, T.D. & Nacu, S. Fast and SNP-tolerant detection of complex variants and splicing in short reads. Bioinformatics 26, 873–881 (2010).
- 81.
Rozowsky, J. et al. AlleleSeq: analysis of allele-specific expression and binding in a network framework. Mol. Syst. Biol. 7, 522 (2011).
- 82.
van de Geijn, B., McVicker, G., Gilad, Y. & Pritchard, J.K. WASP: allele-specific software for robust molecular quantitative trait locus discovery. Nat. Methods 12, 1061–1063 (2015).
- 83.
Romanel, A., Lago, S., Prandi, D., Sboner, A. & Demichelis, F. ASEQ: fast allele-specific studies from next-generation sequencing data. BMC Med. Genomics 8, 9 (2015).
- 84.
Harvey, C.T. et al. QuASAR: quantitative allele-specific analysis of reads. Bioinformatics 31, 1235–1242 (2015).
- 85.
Gilad, Y., Rifkin, S.A. & Pritchard, J.K. Revealing the architecture of gene regulation: the promise of eQTL studies. Trends Genet. 24, 408–415 (2008).
- 86.
Nica, A.C. et al. Candidate causal regulatory effects by integration of expression QTLs with complex trait genetic associations. PLoS Genet. 6, e1000895 (2010).
- 87.
Nicolae, D.L. et al. Trait-associated SNPs are more likely to be eQTLs: annotation to enhance discovery from GWAS. PLoS Genet. 6, e1000888 (2010).
- 88.
Bahcall, O.G. Human genetics: GTEx pilot quantifies eQTL variation across tissues and individuals. Nat. Rev. Genet. 16, 375 (2015).
- 89.
GTEx Consortium. Human genomics. The Genotype-Tissue Expression (GTEx) pilot analysis: multitissue gene regulation in humans. Science 348, 648–660 (2015).
- 90.
Fairfax, B.P. et al. Innate immune activity conditions the effect of regulatory variants upon monocyte gene expression. Science 343, 1246949 (2014).
- 91.
Parker, S.C. et al. Chromatin stretch enhancer states drive cell-specific gene regulation and harbor human disease risk variants. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 110, 17921–17926 (2013).
- 92.
Kilpinen, H. et al. Coordinated effects of sequence variation on DNA binding, chromatin structure, and transcription. Science 342, 744–747 (2013).
- 93.
Skelly, D.A., Johansson, M., Madeoy, J., Wakefield, J. & Akey, J.M. A powerful and flexible statistical framework for testing hypotheses of allele-specific gene expression from RNA-seq data. Genome Res. 21, 1728–1737 (2011).
- 94.
Pickrell, J.K. et al. Understanding mechanisms underlying human gene expression variation with RNA sequencing. Nature 464, 768–772 (2010).
- 95.
Montgomery, S.B. et al. Transcriptome genetics using second generation sequencing in a Caucasian population. Nature 464, 773–777 (2010).
- 96.
de Wit, E. & de Laat, W. A decade of 3C technologies: insights into nuclear organization. Genes Dev. 26, 11–24 (2012).
- 97.
Dekker, J., Marti-Renom, M.A. & Mirny, L.A. Exploring the three-dimensional organization of genomes: interpreting chromatin interaction data. Nat. Rev. Genet. 14, 390–403 (2013).
- 98.
Dixon, J.R. et al. Topological domains in mammalian genomes identified by analysis of chromatin interactions. Nature 485, 376–380 (2012).
- 99.
Nora, E.P. et al. Spatial partitioning of the regulatory landscape of the X-inactivation centre. Nature 485, 381–385 (2012).
- 100.
Rao, S.S. et al. A 3D map of the human genome at kilobase resolution reveals principles of chromatin looping. Cell 159, 1665–1680 (2014).
- 101.
Lieberman-Aiden, E. et al. Comprehensive mapping of long-range interactions reveals folding principles of the human genome. Science 326, 289–293 (2009).
- 102.
Jin, F. et al. A high-resolution map of the three-dimensional chromatin interactome in human cells. Nature 503, 290–294 (2013).
- 103.
Tang, Z. et al. CTCF-Mediated Human 3D Genome architecture reveals chromatin topology for transcription. Cell 163, 1611–1627 (2015).
- 104.
Lupiáñez, D.G. et al. Disruptions of topological chromatin domains cause pathogenic rewiring of gene-enhancer interactions. Cell 161, 1012–1025 (2015).
- 105.
Hnisz, D. et al. Activation of proto-oncogenes by disruption of chromosome neighborhoods. Science 351, 1454–1458 (2016).
- 106.
Katainen, R. et al. CTCF/cohesin-binding sites are frequently mutated in cancer. Nat. Genet. 47, 818–821 (2015).
- 107.
Flavahan, W.A. et al. Insulator dysfunction and oncogene activation in IDH mutant gliomas. Nature 529, 110–114 (2016).
- 108.
Grimmer, M.R. & Costello, J.F. Cancer: oncogene brought into the loop. Nature 529, 34–35 (2016).
- 109.
Dryden, N.H. et al. Unbiased analysis of potential targets of breast cancer susceptibility loci by Capture Hi-C. Genome Res. 24, 1854–1868 (2014).
- 110.
Mifsud, B. et al. Mapping long-range promoter contacts in human cells with high-resolution capture Hi-C. Nat. Genet. 47, 598–606 (2015).
- 111.
Fullwood, M.J. et al. An oestrogen-receptor-alpha-bound human chromatin interactome. Nature 462, 58–64 (2009).
- 112.
Kieffer-Kwon, K.R. et al. Interactome maps of mouse gene regulatory domains reveal basic principles of transcriptional regulation. Cell 155, 1507–1520 (2013).
- 113.
Li, G. et al. Extensive promoter-centered chromatin interactions provide a topological basis for transcription regulation. Cell 148, 84–98 (2012).
- 114.
Zhang, Y. et al. Chromatin connectivity maps reveal dynamic promoter-enhancer long-range associations. Nature 504, 306–310 (2013).
- 115.
Mahfouz, M.M., Piatek, A. & Stewart, C.N. Jr. Genome engineering via TALENs and CRISPR/Cas9 systems: challenges and perspectives. Plant Biotechnol. J. 12, 1006–1014 (2014).
- 116.
Gaj, T., Gersbach, C.A. & Barbas, C.F., III. ZFN, TALEN, and CRISPR/Cas-based methods for genome engineering. Trends Biotechnol. 31, 397–405 (2013).
- 117.
Hsu, P.D., Lander, E.S. & Zhang, F. Development and applications of CRISPR-Cas9 for genome engineering. Cell 157, 1262–1278 (2014).
- 118.
Sander, J.D. & Joung, J.K. CRISPR–Cas systems for editing, regulating and targeting genomes. Nat. Biotechnol. 32, 347–355 (2014).
- 119.
Kim, H. & Kim, J.S. A guide to genome engineering with programmable nucleases. Nat. Rev. Genet. 15, 321–334 (2014).
- 120.
Wei, C. et al. TALEN or Cas9—rapid, efficient and specific choices for genome modifications. J. Genet. Genomics 40, 281–289 (2013).
- 121.
Boch, J. et al. Breaking the code of DNA binding specificity of TAL-type III effectors. Science 326, 1509–1512 (2009).
- 122.
Moscou, M.J. & Bogdanove, A.J. A simple cipher governs DNA recognition by TAL effectors. Science 326, 1501 (2009).
- 123.
Spisák, S. et al. CAUSEL: an epigenome- and genome-editing pipeline for establishing function of noncoding GWAS variants. Nat. Med. 21, 1357–1363 (2015).
- 124.
Soldner, F. et al. Parkinson-associated risk variant in distal enhancer of a-synuclein modulates target gene expression. Nature 533, 95–99 (2016).
- 125.
Shalem, O. et al. Genome-scale CRISPR-Cas9 knockout screening in human cells. Science 343, 84–87 (2014).
- 126.
Zhou, Y. et al. High-throughput screening of a CRISPR/Cas9 library for functional genomics in human cells. Nature 509, 487–491 (2014).
- 127.
Parnas, O. et al. A genome-wide CRISPR screen in primary immune cells to dissect regulatory networks. Cell 162, 675–686 (2015).
- 128.
Canver, M.C. et al. BCL11A enhancer dissection by Cas9-mediated in situ saturating mutagenesis. Nature 527, 192–197 (2015).
- 129.
Rajagopal, N. et al. High-throughput mapping of regulatory DNA. Nat. Biotechnol. 34, 167–174 (2016).
- 130.
Sanjana, N.E. et al. High-resolution interrogation of functional elements in the noncoding genome. Science 353, 1545–1549 (2016).
- 131.
Korkmaz, G. et al. Functional genetic screens for enhancer elements in the human genome using CRISPR-Cas9. Nat. Biotechnol. 34, 192–198 (2016).
- 132.
Guo, Y. et al. CRISPR inversion of CTCF sites alters genome topology and enhancer/promoter function. Cell 162, 900–910 (2015).
- 133.
Fanucchi, S., Shibayama, Y., Burd, S., Weinberg, M.S. & Mhlanga, M.M. Chromosomal contact permits transcription between coregulated genes. Cell 155, 606–620 (2013).
- 134.
Dominguez, A.A., Lim, W.A. & Qi, L.S. Beyond editing: repurposing CRISPR-Cas9 for precision genome regulation and interrogation. Nat. Rev. Mol. Cell Biol. 17, 5–15 (2016).
- 135.
Kungulovski, G. & Jeltsch, A. Epigenome editing: state of the art, concepts, and perspectives. Trends Genet. 32, 101–113 (2016).
- 136.
Gilbert, L.A. et al. CRISPR-mediated modular RNA-guided regulation of transcription in eukaryotes. Cell 154, 442–451 (2013).
- 137.
Maeder, M.L. et al. Targeted DNA demethylation and activation of endogenous genes using programmable TALE-TET1 fusion proteins. Nat. Biotechnol. 31, 1137–1142 (2013).
- 138.
Perez-Pinera, P. et al. RNA-guided gene activation by CRISPR-Cas9-based transcription factors. Nat. Methods 10, 973–976 (2013).
- 139.
Maeder, M.L. et al. CRISPR RNA-guided activation of endogenous human genes. Nat. Methods 10, 977–979 (2013).
- 140.
Konermann, S. et al. Genome-scale transcriptional activation by an engineered CRISPR-Cas9 complex. Nature 517, 583–588 (2015).
- 141.
Tanenbaum, M.E., Gilbert, L.A., Qi, L.S., Weissman, J.S. & Vale, R.D. A protein-tagging system for signal amplification in gene expression and fluorescence imaging. Cell 159, 635–646 (2014).
- 142.
Gao, X. et al. Comparison of TALE designer transcription factors and the CRISPR/dCas9 in regulation of gene expression by targeting enhancers. Nucleic Acids Res. 42, e155 (2014).
- 143.
Chen, B. et al. Dynamic imaging of genomic loci in living human cells by an optimized CRISPR/Cas system. Cell 155, 1479–1491 (2013).
- 144.
Gilbert, L.A. et al. Genome-scale CRISPR-mediated control of gene repression and activation. Cell 159, 647–661 (2014).
- 145.
Thakore, P.I. et al. Highly specific epigenome editing by CRISPR-Cas9 repressors for silencing of distal regulatory elements. Nat. Methods 12, 1143–1149 (2015).
- 146.
Mendenhall, E.M. et al. Locus-specific editing of histone modifications at endogenous enhancers. Nat. Biotechnol. 31, 1133–1136 (2013).
- 147.
Shi, Y. et al. Histone demethylation mediated by the nuclear amine oxidase homolog LSD1. Cell 119, 941–953 (2004).
- 148.
Kearns, N.A. et al. Functional annotation of native enhancers with a Cas9-histone demethylase fusion. Nat. Methods 12, 401–403 (2015).
- 149.
Hilton, I.B. et al. Epigenome editing by a CRISPR-Cas9-based acetyltransferase activates genes from promoters and enhancers. Nat. Biotechnol. 33, 510–517 (2015).
- 150.
Fulco, C.P. et al. Systematic mapping of functional enhancer-promoter connections with CRISPR interference. Science 354, 769–773 (2016).
- 151.
Hsu, P.D. et al. DNA targeting specificity of RNA-guided Cas9 nucleases. Nat. Biotechnol. 31, 827–832 (2013).
- 152.
Tsai, S.Q. et al. GUIDE-seq enables genome-wide profiling of off-target cleavage by CRISPR-Cas nucleases. Nat. Biotechnol. 33, 187–197 (2015).
- 153.
Kleinstiver, B.P. et al. Broadening the targeting range of Staphylococcus aureus CRISPR-Cas9 by modifying PAM recognition. Nat. Biotechnol. 33, 1293–1298 (2015).
- 154.
Kleinstiver, B.P. et al. Engineered CRISPR-Cas9 nucleases with altered PAM specificities. Nature 523, 481–485 (2015).
- 155.
Haeussler, M. & Concordet, J.P. Genome editing with CRISPR-Cas9: can it get any better? J. Genet. Genomics 43, 239–250 (2016).
- 156.
Kim, D. et al. Digenome-seq: genome-wide profiling of CRISPR-Cas9 off-target effects in human cells. Nat. Methods 12, 237–243 (2015).
- 157.
Plank, J.L. & Dean, A. Enhancer function: mechanistic and genome-wide insights come together. Mol. Cell. 55, 5–14 (2014).
- 158.
Boyle, A.P. et al. Annotation of functional variation in personal genomes using RegulomeDB. Genome Res. 22, 1790–1797 (2012).
- 159.
Li, G. et al. ChIA-PET tool for comprehensive chromatin interaction analysis with paired-end tag sequencing. Genome Biol. 11, R22 (2010).
- 160.
Crawford, G.E. et al. Genome-wide mapping of DNase hypersensitive sites using massively parallel signature sequencing (MPSS). Genome Res. 16, 123–131 (2006).
- 161.
Giresi, P.G., Kim, J., McDaniell, R.M., Iyer, V.R. & Lieb, J.D. FAIRE (Formaldehyde-Assisted Isolation of Regulatory Elements) isolates active regulatory elements from human chromatin. Genome Res. 17, 877–885 (2007).
- 162.
Johnson, D.S., Mortazavi, A., Myers, R.M. & Wold, B. Genome-wide mapping of in vivo protein-DNA interactions. Science 316, 1497–1502 (2007).
- 163.
Li, W., Notani, D. & Rosenfeld, M.G. Enhancers as noncoding RNA transcription units: recent insights and future perspectives. Nat. Rev. Genet. 17, 207–223 (2016).
- 164.
Danko, C.G. et al. Identification of active transcriptional regulatory elements from GRO-seq data. Nat. Methods 12, 433–438 (2015).
- 165.
Zhang, F. et al. Efficient construction of sequence-specific TAL effectors for modulating mammalian transcription. Nat. Biotechnol. 29, 149–153 (2011).
- 166.
Cermak, T. et al. Efficient design and assembly of custom TALEN and other TAL effector-based constructs for DNA targeting. Nucleic Acids Res. 39, e82 (2011).
- 167.
Miller, J.C. et al. A TALE nuclease architecture for efficient genome editing. Nat. Biotechnol. 29, 143–148 (2011).
- 168.
Cong, L. et al. Multiplex genome engineering using CRISPR/Cas systems. Science 339, 819–823 (2013).
Acknowledgements
R.E. is a Faculty Fellow of the Edmond J. Safra Center for Bioinformatics at Tel Aviv University. This work was supported by funds from the EEF-CEC/EU ERC-AdV and NWO (NGI 93512001/2012) programs to R.A. and from the Israel Cancer Association to R.E.