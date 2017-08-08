Characterization of noncoding regulatory DNA in the human genome

1. ENCODE Project Consortium. An integrated encyclopedia of DNA elements in the human genome . Nature 489, 57–74 (2012).

2. Cech, T.R. & Steitz, J.A. The noncoding RNA revolution—trashing old rules to forge new ones . Cell 157, 77–94 (2014).

3. Deniz, E. & Erman, B. Long noncoding RNA (lincRNA), a new paradigm in gene expression control . Funct. Integr. Genomics 17, 135–143 (2017).

4. Deplancke, B., Alpern, D. & Gardeux, V. The genetics of transcription factor DNA binding variation . Cell 166, 538–554 (2016).

5. Manolio, T.A., Brooks, L.D. & Collins, F.S. A HapMap harvest of insights into the genetics of common disease . J. Clin. Invest. 118, 1590–1605 (2008).

6. Welter, D. et al. The NHGRI GWAS Catalog, a curated resource of SNP-trait associations . Nucleic Acids Res. 42, D1001–D1006 (2014).

7. Huang, Q. Genetic study of complex diseases in the post-GWAS era . J. Genet. Genomics 42, 87–98 (2015).

8. Maurano, M.T. et al. Systematic localization of common disease-associated variation in regulatory DNA . Science 337, 1190–1195 (2012).

9. Turner, B.M. Defining an epigenetic code . Nat. Cell Biol. 9, 2–6 (2007).

10. Song, L. & Crawford, G.E. DNase-seq: a high-resolution technique for mapping active gene regulatory elements across the genome from mammalian cells . Cold Spring Harb. Protoc. 2010, http://dx.doi.org/doi:1101/pdb.prot5384 (2010).

11. Simon, J.M., Giresi, P.G., Davis, I.J. & Lieb, J.D. Using formaldehyde-assisted isolation of regulatory elements (FAIRE) to isolate active regulatory DNA . Nat. Protoc. 7, 256–267 (2012).

12. Buenrostro, J.D., Giresi, P.G., Zaba, L.C., Chang, H.Y. & Greenleaf, W.J. Transposition of native chromatin for fast and sensitive epigenomic profiling of open chromatin, DNA-binding proteins and nucleosome position . Nat. Methods 10, 1213–1218 (2013).

13. Thurman, R.E. et al. The accessible chromatin landscape of the human genome . Nature 489, 75–82 (2012).

14. Barski, A. et al. High-resolution profiling of histone methylations in the human genome . Cell 129, 823–837 (2007).

15. Mikkelsen, T.S. et al. Genome-wide maps of chromatin state in pluripotent and lineage-committed cells . Nature 448, 553–560 (2007).

16. Wang, Z. et al. Combinatorial patterns of histone acetylations and methylations in the human genome . Nat. Genet. 40, 897–903 (2008).

17. Bell, O., Tiwari, V.K., Thomä, N.H. & Schübeler, D. Determinants and dynamics of genome accessibility . Nat. Rev. Genet. 12, 554–564 (2011).

18. Kouzarides, T. Chromatin modifications and their function . Cell 128, 693–705 (2007).

19. Roh, T.Y., Cuddapah, S. & Zhao, K. Active chromatin domains are defined by acetylation islands revealed by genome-wide mapping . Genes Dev. 19, 542–552 (2005).

20. Heintzman, N.D. et al. Distinct and predictive chromatin signatures of transcriptional promoters and enhancers in the human genome . Nat. Genet. 39, 311–318 (2007).

21. Shlyueva, D., Stampfel, G. & Stark, A. Transcriptional enhancers: from properties to genome-wide predictions . Nat. Rev. Genet. 15, 272–286 (2014).

22. Creyghton, M.P. et al. Histone H3K27ac separates active from poised enhancers and predicts developmental state . Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 107, 21931–21936 (2010).

23. Bernstein, B.E. et al. A bivalent chromatin structure marks key developmental genes in embryonic stem cells . Cell 125, 315–326 (2006).

24. Cheng, C. et al. Understanding transcriptional regulation by integrative analysis of transcription factor binding data . Genome Res. 22, 1658–1667 (2012).

25. Hoffman, M.M. et al. Unsupervised pattern discovery in human chromatin structure through genomic segmentation . Nat. Methods 9, 473–476 (2012).

26. Hoffman, M.M. et al. Integrative annotation of chromatin elements from ENCODE data . Nucleic Acids Res. 41, 827–841 (2013).

27. Ernst, J. & Kellis, M. ChromHMM: automating chromatin-state discovery and characterization . Nat. Methods 9, 215–216 (2012).

28. Kundaje, A. et al. Integrative analysis of 111 reference human epigenomes . Nature 518, 317–330 (2015).

29. Romanoski, C.E., Glass, C.K., Stunnenberg, H.G., Wilson, L. & Almouzni, G. Epigenomics: roadmap for regulation . Nature 518, 314–316 (2015).

30. Fisher, W.W. et al. DNA regions bound at low occupancy by transcription factors do not drive patterned reporter gene expression in Drosophila . Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 109, 21330–21335 (2012).

31. Teytelman, L., Thurtle, D.M., Rine, J. & van Oudenaarden, A. Highly expressed loci are vulnerable to misleading ChIP localization of multiple unrelated proteins . Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 110, 18602–18607 (2013).

32. Li, X.Y. et al. Transcription factors bind thousands of active and inactive regions in the Drosophila blastoderm . PLoS Biol. 6, e27 (2008).

33. Lizio, M. et al. Mapping mammalian cell-type-specific transcriptional regulatory networks using KD-CAGE and ChIP-seq data in the TC-YIK cell line . Front. Genet. 6, 331 (2015).

34. Kwasnieski, J.C., Fiore, C., Chaudhari, H.G. & Cohen, B.A. High-throughput functional testing of ENCODE segmentation predictions . Genome Res. 24, 1595–1602 (2014).

35. Kim, T.K. et al. Widespread transcription at neuronal activity-regulated enhancers . Nature 465, 182–187 (2010).

36. Core, L.J., Waterfall, J.J. & Lis, J.T. Nascent RNA sequencing reveals widespread pausing and divergent initiation at human promoters . Science 322, 1845–1848 (2008).

37. Hah, N. et al. A rapid, extensive, and transient transcriptional response to estrogen signaling in breast cancer cells . Cell 145, 622–634 (2011).

38. Li, W. et al. Functional roles of enhancer RNAs for oestrogen-dependent transcriptional activation . Nature 498, 516–520 (2013).

39. Léveillé, N. et al. Genome-wide profiling of p53-regulated enhancer RNAs uncovers a subset of enhancers controlled by a lncRNA . Nat. Commun. 6, 6520 (2015).

40. Wu, H. et al. Tissue-specific RNA expression marks distant-acting developmental enhancers . PLoS Genet. 10, e1004610 (2014).

41. Shiraki, T. et al. Cap analysis gene expression for high-throughput analysis of transcriptional starting point and identification of promoter usage . Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 100, 15776–15781 (2003).

42. Hah, N., Murakami, S., Nagari, A., Danko, C.G. & Kraus, W.L. Enhancer transcripts mark active estrogen receptor binding sites . Genome Res. 23, 1210–1223 (2013).

43. Melo, C.A. et al. eRNAs are required for p53-dependent enhancer activity and gene transcription . Mol. Cell 49, 524–535 (2013).

44. Andersson, R. et al. An atlas of active enhancers across human cell types and tissues . Nature 507, 455–461 (2014).

45. Wang, D. et al. Reprogramming transcription by distinct classes of enhancers functionally defined by eRNA . Nature 474, 390–394 (2011).

46. Koch, F. & Andrau, J.C. Initiating RNA polymerase II and TIPs as hallmarks of enhancer activity and tissue-specificity . Transcription 2, 263–268 (2011).

47. Koch, F. et al. Transcription initiation platforms and GTF recruitment at tissue-specific enhancers and promoters . Nat. Struct. Mol. Biol. 18, 956–963 (2011).

48. Melo, C.A., Léveillé, N. & Agami, R. eRNAs reach the heart of transcription . Cell Res. 23, 1151–1152 (2013).

49. Inoue, F. & Ahituv, N. Decoding enhancers using massively parallel reporter assays . Genomics 106, 159–164 (2015).

50. Muerdter, F., Bory´n, L.M. & Arnold, C.D. STARR-seq—principles and applications . Genomics 106, 145–150 (2015).

51. Melnikov, A. et al. Systematic dissection and optimization of inducible enhancers in human cells using a massively parallel reporter assay . Nat. Biotechnol. 30, 271–277 (2012).

52. Kheradpour, P. et al. Systematic dissection of regulatory motifs in 2000 predicted human enhancers using a massively parallel reporter assay . Genome Res. 23, 800–811 (2013).

53. Birnbaum, R.Y. et al. Systematic dissection of coding exons at single nucleotide resolution supports an additional role in cell-specific transcriptional regulation . PLoS Genet. 10, e1004592 (2014).

54. Patwardhan, R.P. et al. Massively parallel functional dissection of mammalian enhancers in vivo . Nat. Biotechnol. 30, 265–270 (2012).

55. White, M.A., Myers, C.A., Corbo, J.C. & Cohen, B.A. Massively parallel in vivo enhancer assay reveals that highly local features determine the cis-regulatory function of ChIP-seq peaks . Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 110, 11952–11957 (2013).

56. Arnold, C.D. et al. Genome-wide quantitative enhancer activity maps identified by STARR-seq . Science 339, 1074–1077 (2013).

57. Patwardhan, R.P. et al. High-resolution analysis of DNA regulatory elements by synthetic saturation mutagenesis . Nat. Biotechnol. 27, 1173–1175 (2009).

58. Vanhille, L. et al. High-throughput and quantitative assessment of enhancer activity in mammals by CapStarr-seq . Nat. Commun. 6, 6905 (2015).

59. Smith, R.P. et al. Massively parallel decoding of mammalian regulatory sequences supports a flexible organizational model . Nat. Genet. 45, 1021–1028 (2013).

60. Sharon, E. et al. Inferring gene regulatory logic from high-throughput measurements of thousands of systematically designed promoters . Nat. Biotechnol. 30, 521–530 (2012).

61. Kinney, J.B., Murugan, A., Callan, C.G. Jr. & Cox, E.C. Using deep sequencing to characterize the biophysical mechanism of a transcriptional regulatory sequence . Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 107, 9158–9163 (2010).

62. Shen, S.Q. et al. Massively parallel cis-regulatory analysis in the mammalian central nervous system . Genome Res. 26, 238–255 (2016).

63. International HapMap Consortium. A haplotype map of the human genome . Nature 437, 1299–1320 (2005).

64. Manolio, T.A. Bringing genome-wide association findings into clinical use . Nat. Rev. Genet. 14, 549–558 (2013).

65. McCarthy, M.I. et al. Genome-wide association studies for complex traits: consensus, uncertainty and challenges . Nat. Rev. Genet. 9, 356–369 (2008).

66. Schaub, M.A., Boyle, A.P., Kundaje, A., Batzoglou, S. & Snyder, M. Linking disease associations with regulatory information in the human genome . Genome Res. 22, 1748–1759 (2012).

67. Cowper-Sallari, R. et al. Breast cancer risk-associated SNPs modulate the affinity of chromatin for FOXA1 and alter gene expression . Nat. Genet. 44, 1191–1198 (2012).

68. Karczewski, K.J. et al. Systematic functional regulatory assessment of disease-associated variants . Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 110, 9607–9612 (2013).

69. Whitington, T. et al. Gene regulatory mechanisms underpinning prostate cancer susceptibility . Nat. Genet. 48, 387–397 (2016).

70. Degner, J.F. et al. DNase I sensitivity QTLs are a major determinant of human expression variation . Nature 482, 390–394 (2012).

71. McVicker, G. et al. Identification of genetic variants that affect histone modifications in human cells . Science 342, 747–749 (2013).

72. Tehranchi, A.K. et al. Pooled ChIP-seq links variation in transcription factor binding to complex disease risk . Cell 165, 730–741 (2016).

73. Musunuru, K. et al. From noncoding variant to phenotype via SORT1 at the 1p13 cholesterol locus . Nature 466, 714–719 (2010).

74. Smemo, S. et al. Obesity-associated variants within FTO form long-range functional connections with IRX3 . Nature 507, 371–375 (2014).

75. Farh, K.K. et al. Genetic and epigenetic fine mapping of causal autoimmune disease variants . Nature 518, 337–343 (2015).

76. Grubert, F. et al. Genetic control of chromatin states in humans involves local and distal chromosomal interactions . Cell 162, 1051–1065 (2015).

77. Kasowski, M. et al. Variation in transcription factor binding among humans . Science 328, 232–235 (2010).

78. McDaniell, R. et al. Heritable individual-specific and allele-specific chromatin signatures in humans . Science 328, 235–239 (2010).

79. Reddy, T.E. et al. Effects of sequence variation on differential allelic transcription factor occupancy and gene expression . Genome Res. 22, 860–869 (2012).

80. Wu, T.D. & Nacu, S. Fast and SNP-tolerant detection of complex variants and splicing in short reads . Bioinformatics 26, 873–881 (2010).

81. Rozowsky, J. et al. AlleleSeq: analysis of allele-specific expression and binding in a network framework . Mol. Syst. Biol. 7, 522 (2011).

82. van de Geijn, B., McVicker, G., Gilad, Y. & Pritchard, J.K. WASP: allele-specific software for robust molecular quantitative trait locus discovery . Nat. Methods 12, 1061–1063 (2015).

83. Romanel, A., Lago, S., Prandi, D., Sboner, A. & Demichelis, F. ASEQ: fast allele-specific studies from next-generation sequencing data . BMC Med. Genomics 8, 9 (2015).

84. Harvey, C.T. et al. QuASAR: quantitative allele-specific analysis of reads . Bioinformatics 31, 1235–1242 (2015).

85. Gilad, Y., Rifkin, S.A. & Pritchard, J.K. Revealing the architecture of gene regulation: the promise of eQTL studies . Trends Genet. 24, 408–415 (2008).

86. Nica, A.C. et al. Candidate causal regulatory effects by integration of expression QTLs with complex trait genetic associations . PLoS Genet. 6, e1000895 (2010).

87. Nicolae, D.L. et al. Trait-associated SNPs are more likely to be eQTLs: annotation to enhance discovery from GWAS . PLoS Genet. 6, e1000888 (2010).

88. Bahcall, O.G. Human genetics: GTEx pilot quantifies eQTL variation across tissues and individuals . Nat. Rev. Genet. 16, 375 (2015).

89. GTEx Consortium. Human genomics. The Genotype-Tissue Expression (GTEx) pilot analysis: multitissue gene regulation in humans . Science 348, 648–660 (2015).

90. Fairfax, B.P. et al. Innate immune activity conditions the effect of regulatory variants upon monocyte gene expression . Science 343, 1246949 (2014).

91. Parker, S.C. et al. Chromatin stretch enhancer states drive cell-specific gene regulation and harbor human disease risk variants . Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 110, 17921–17926 (2013).

92. Kilpinen, H. et al. Coordinated effects of sequence variation on DNA binding, chromatin structure, and transcription . Science 342, 744–747 (2013).

93. Skelly, D.A., Johansson, M., Madeoy, J., Wakefield, J. & Akey, J.M. A powerful and flexible statistical framework for testing hypotheses of allele-specific gene expression from RNA-seq data . Genome Res. 21, 1728–1737 (2011).

94. Pickrell, J.K. et al. Understanding mechanisms underlying human gene expression variation with RNA sequencing . Nature 464, 768–772 (2010).

95. Montgomery, S.B. et al. Transcriptome genetics using second generation sequencing in a Caucasian population . Nature 464, 773–777 (2010).

96. de Wit, E. & de Laat, W. A decade of 3C technologies: insights into nuclear organization . Genes Dev. 26, 11–24 (2012).

97. Dekker, J., Marti-Renom, M.A. & Mirny, L.A. Exploring the three-dimensional organization of genomes: interpreting chromatin interaction data . Nat. Rev. Genet. 14, 390–403 (2013).

98. Dixon, J.R. et al. Topological domains in mammalian genomes identified by analysis of chromatin interactions . Nature 485, 376–380 (2012).

99. Nora, E.P. et al. Spatial partitioning of the regulatory landscape of the X-inactivation centre . Nature 485, 381–385 (2012).

100. Rao, S.S. et al. A 3D map of the human genome at kilobase resolution reveals principles of chromatin looping . Cell 159, 1665–1680 (2014).

101. Lieberman-Aiden, E. et al. Comprehensive mapping of long-range interactions reveals folding principles of the human genome . Science 326, 289–293 (2009).

102. Jin, F. et al. A high-resolution map of the three-dimensional chromatin interactome in human cells . Nature 503, 290–294 (2013).

103. Tang, Z. et al. CTCF-Mediated Human 3D Genome architecture reveals chromatin topology for transcription . Cell 163, 1611–1627 (2015).

104. Lupiáñez, D.G. et al. Disruptions of topological chromatin domains cause pathogenic rewiring of gene-enhancer interactions . Cell 161, 1012–1025 (2015).

105. Hnisz, D. et al. Activation of proto-oncogenes by disruption of chromosome neighborhoods . Science 351, 1454–1458 (2016).

106. Katainen, R. et al. CTCF/cohesin-binding sites are frequently mutated in cancer . Nat. Genet. 47, 818–821 (2015).

107. Flavahan, W.A. et al. Insulator dysfunction and oncogene activation in IDH mutant gliomas . Nature 529, 110–114 (2016).

108. Grimmer, M.R. & Costello, J.F. Cancer: oncogene brought into the loop . Nature 529, 34–35 (2016).

109. Dryden, N.H. et al. Unbiased analysis of potential targets of breast cancer susceptibility loci by Capture Hi-C . Genome Res. 24, 1854–1868 (2014).

110. Mifsud, B. et al. Mapping long-range promoter contacts in human cells with high-resolution capture Hi-C . Nat. Genet. 47, 598–606 (2015).

111. Fullwood, M.J. et al. An oestrogen-receptor-alpha-bound human chromatin interactome . Nature 462, 58–64 (2009).

112. Kieffer-Kwon, K.R. et al. Interactome maps of mouse gene regulatory domains reveal basic principles of transcriptional regulation . Cell 155, 1507–1520 (2013).

113. Li, G. et al. Extensive promoter-centered chromatin interactions provide a topological basis for transcription regulation . Cell 148, 84–98 (2012).

114. Zhang, Y. et al. Chromatin connectivity maps reveal dynamic promoter-enhancer long-range associations . Nature 504, 306–310 (2013).

115. Mahfouz, M.M., Piatek, A. & Stewart, C.N. Jr. Genome engineering via TALENs and CRISPR/Cas9 systems: challenges and perspectives . Plant Biotechnol. J. 12, 1006–1014 (2014).

116. Gaj, T., Gersbach, C.A. & Barbas, C.F., III. ZFN, TALEN, and CRISPR/Cas-based methods for genome engineering . Trends Biotechnol. 31, 397–405 (2013).

117. Hsu, P.D., Lander, E.S. & Zhang, F. Development and applications of CRISPR-Cas9 for genome engineering . Cell 157, 1262–1278 (2014).

118. Sander, J.D. & Joung, J.K. CRISPR–Cas systems for editing, regulating and targeting genomes . Nat. Biotechnol. 32, 347–355 (2014).

119. Kim, H. & Kim, J.S. A guide to genome engineering with programmable nucleases . Nat. Rev. Genet. 15, 321–334 (2014).

120. Wei, C. et al. TALEN or Cas9—rapid, efficient and specific choices for genome modifications . J. Genet. Genomics 40, 281–289 (2013).

121. Boch, J. et al. Breaking the code of DNA binding specificity of TAL-type III effectors . Science 326, 1509–1512 (2009).

122. Moscou, M.J. & Bogdanove, A.J. A simple cipher governs DNA recognition by TAL effectors . Science 326, 1501 (2009).

123. Spisák, S. et al. CAUSEL: an epigenome- and genome-editing pipeline for establishing function of noncoding GWAS variants . Nat. Med. 21, 1357–1363 (2015).

124. Soldner, F. et al. Parkinson-associated risk variant in distal enhancer of a-synuclein modulates target gene expression . Nature 533, 95–99 (2016).

125. Shalem, O. et al. Genome-scale CRISPR-Cas9 knockout screening in human cells . Science 343, 84–87 (2014).

126. Zhou, Y. et al. High-throughput screening of a CRISPR/Cas9 library for functional genomics in human cells . Nature 509, 487–491 (2014).

127. Parnas, O. et al. A genome-wide CRISPR screen in primary immune cells to dissect regulatory networks . Cell 162, 675–686 (2015).

128. Canver, M.C. et al. BCL11A enhancer dissection by Cas9-mediated in situ saturating mutagenesis . Nature 527, 192–197 (2015).

129. Rajagopal, N. et al. High-throughput mapping of regulatory DNA . Nat. Biotechnol. 34, 167–174 (2016).

130. Sanjana, N.E. et al. High-resolution interrogation of functional elements in the noncoding genome . Science 353, 1545–1549 (2016).

131. Korkmaz, G. et al. Functional genetic screens for enhancer elements in the human genome using CRISPR-Cas9 . Nat. Biotechnol. 34, 192–198 (2016).

132. Guo, Y. et al. CRISPR inversion of CTCF sites alters genome topology and enhancer/promoter function . Cell 162, 900–910 (2015).

133. Fanucchi, S., Shibayama, Y., Burd, S., Weinberg, M.S. & Mhlanga, M.M. Chromosomal contact permits transcription between coregulated genes . Cell 155, 606–620 (2013).

134. Dominguez, A.A., Lim, W.A. & Qi, L.S. Beyond editing: repurposing CRISPR-Cas9 for precision genome regulation and interrogation . Nat. Rev. Mol. Cell Biol. 17, 5–15 (2016).

135. Kungulovski, G. & Jeltsch, A. Epigenome editing: state of the art, concepts, and perspectives . Trends Genet. 32, 101–113 (2016).

136. Gilbert, L.A. et al. CRISPR-mediated modular RNA-guided regulation of transcription in eukaryotes . Cell 154, 442–451 (2013).

137. Maeder, M.L. et al. Targeted DNA demethylation and activation of endogenous genes using programmable TALE-TET1 fusion proteins . Nat. Biotechnol. 31, 1137–1142 (2013).

138. Perez-Pinera, P. et al. RNA-guided gene activation by CRISPR-Cas9-based transcription factors . Nat. Methods 10, 973–976 (2013).

139. Maeder, M.L. et al. CRISPR RNA-guided activation of endogenous human genes . Nat. Methods 10, 977–979 (2013).

140. Konermann, S. et al. Genome-scale transcriptional activation by an engineered CRISPR-Cas9 complex . Nature 517, 583–588 (2015).

141. Tanenbaum, M.E., Gilbert, L.A., Qi, L.S., Weissman, J.S. & Vale, R.D. A protein-tagging system for signal amplification in gene expression and fluorescence imaging . Cell 159, 635–646 (2014).

142. Gao, X. et al. Comparison of TALE designer transcription factors and the CRISPR/dCas9 in regulation of gene expression by targeting enhancers . Nucleic Acids Res. 42, e155 (2014).

143. Chen, B. et al. Dynamic imaging of genomic loci in living human cells by an optimized CRISPR/Cas system . Cell 155, 1479–1491 (2013).

144. Gilbert, L.A. et al. Genome-scale CRISPR-mediated control of gene repression and activation . Cell 159, 647–661 (2014).

145. Thakore, P.I. et al. Highly specific epigenome editing by CRISPR-Cas9 repressors for silencing of distal regulatory elements . Nat. Methods 12, 1143–1149 (2015).

146. Mendenhall, E.M. et al. Locus-specific editing of histone modifications at endogenous enhancers . Nat. Biotechnol. 31, 1133–1136 (2013).

147. Shi, Y. et al. Histone demethylation mediated by the nuclear amine oxidase homolog LSD1 . Cell 119, 941–953 (2004).

148. Kearns, N.A. et al. Functional annotation of native enhancers with a Cas9-histone demethylase fusion . Nat. Methods 12, 401–403 (2015).

149. Hilton, I.B. et al. Epigenome editing by a CRISPR-Cas9-based acetyltransferase activates genes from promoters and enhancers . Nat. Biotechnol. 33, 510–517 (2015).

150. Fulco, C.P. et al. Systematic mapping of functional enhancer-promoter connections with CRISPR interference . Science 354, 769–773 (2016).

151. Hsu, P.D. et al. DNA targeting specificity of RNA-guided Cas9 nucleases . Nat. Biotechnol. 31, 827–832 (2013).

152. Tsai, S.Q. et al. GUIDE-seq enables genome-wide profiling of off-target cleavage by CRISPR-Cas nucleases . Nat. Biotechnol. 33, 187–197 (2015).

153. Kleinstiver, B.P. et al. Broadening the targeting range of Staphylococcus aureus CRISPR-Cas9 by modifying PAM recognition . Nat. Biotechnol. 33, 1293–1298 (2015).

154. Kleinstiver, B.P. et al. Engineered CRISPR-Cas9 nucleases with altered PAM specificities . Nature 523, 481–485 (2015).

155. Haeussler, M. & Concordet, J.P. Genome editing with CRISPR-Cas9: can it get any better? J. Genet. Genomics 43, 239–250 (2016).

156. Kim, D. et al. Digenome-seq: genome-wide profiling of CRISPR-Cas9 off-target effects in human cells . Nat. Methods 12, 237–243 (2015).

157. Plank, J.L. & Dean, A. Enhancer function: mechanistic and genome-wide insights come together . Mol. Cell. 55, 5–14 (2014).

158. Boyle, A.P. et al. Annotation of functional variation in personal genomes using RegulomeDB . Genome Res. 22, 1790–1797 (2012).

159. Li, G. et al. ChIA-PET tool for comprehensive chromatin interaction analysis with paired-end tag sequencing . Genome Biol. 11, R22 (2010).

160. Crawford, G.E. et al. Genome-wide mapping of DNase hypersensitive sites using massively parallel signature sequencing (MPSS) . Genome Res. 16, 123–131 (2006).

161. Giresi, P.G., Kim, J., McDaniell, R.M., Iyer, V.R. & Lieb, J.D. FAIRE (Formaldehyde-Assisted Isolation of Regulatory Elements) isolates active regulatory elements from human chromatin . Genome Res. 17, 877–885 (2007).

162. Johnson, D.S., Mortazavi, A., Myers, R.M. & Wold, B. Genome-wide mapping of in vivo protein-DNA interactions . Science 316, 1497–1502 (2007).

163. Li, W., Notani, D. & Rosenfeld, M.G. Enhancers as noncoding RNA transcription units: recent insights and future perspectives . Nat. Rev. Genet. 17, 207–223 (2016).

164. Danko, C.G. et al. Identification of active transcriptional regulatory elements from GRO-seq data . Nat. Methods 12, 433–438 (2015).

165. Zhang, F. et al. Efficient construction of sequence-specific TAL effectors for modulating mammalian transcription . Nat. Biotechnol. 29, 149–153 (2011).

166. Cermak, T. et al. Efficient design and assembly of custom TALEN and other TAL effector-based constructs for DNA targeting . Nucleic Acids Res. 39, e82 (2011).

167. Miller, J.C. et al. A TALE nuclease architecture for efficient genome editing . Nat. Biotechnol. 29, 143–148 (2011).