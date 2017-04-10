Abstract
Cell replacement therapies for neurodegenerative disease have focused on transplantation of the cell types affected by the pathological process. Here we describe an alternative strategy for Parkinson's disease in which dopamine neurons are generated by direct conversion of astrocytes. Using three transcription factors, NEUROD1, ASCL1 and LMX1A, and the microRNA miR218, collectively designated NeAL218, we reprogram human astrocytes in vitro, and mouse astrocytes in vivo, into induced dopamine neurons (iDANs). Reprogramming efficiency in vitro is improved by small molecules that promote chromatin remodeling and activate the TGFβ, Shh and Wnt signaling pathways. The reprogramming efficiency of human astrocytes reaches up to 16%, resulting in iDANs with appropriate midbrain markers and excitability. In a mouse model of Parkinson's disease, NeAL218 alone reprograms adult striatal astrocytes into iDANs that are excitable and correct some aspects of motor behavior in vivo, including gait impairments. With further optimization, this approach may enable clinical therapies for Parkinson's disease by delivery of genes rather than cells.
Acknowledgements
We thank the members of the Arenas laboratory for help and suggestions; J. Söderlund and A. Nanni for technical and secretarial assistance; and the SciLife National Genomic Infrastructure (Stockholm) for RNA sequencing. This work was supported by grants from the Swedish Research Council (VR: DBRM, 2011-3116/3318 and 2016-01526), Swedish Foundation for Strategic Research (SRL), EU (NeuroStemcellRepair and DDPDgenes), Karolinska Institutet, Strat Regen, Hjärnfonden (FO2013:0108, FO2015:0202) and Cancerfonden (CAN 2016/572) to E.A.; VR (2012-13482 and 2015-02886), StratNeuro, Parkinsonfonden, Hjärnfonden and KI/NIH to G.F.; VR (2013-3080), EU (PAINCAGE), Hjärnfonden, NovoNordisk Foundation and the European Research Council (“Secret Cells”) to T.H.; and New York Stem Cell Foundation, NIH and CIRM to M.W. Support to P.R.d.V.C. was provided by VR (524-2011-962) and EMBO (ALTF583-2011); to R.A.R. by EMBO (ALTF596-2014) and Marie Curie (EMBOCOFUND2012, GA-2012-600394); to D.M. by KI and by the Brasilian Ministry of Education (CAPES) and to E.M.-M. by the Spanish Ministry of Education (José Castillejo). The authors acknowledge support from Science for Life Laboratory, the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, the National Genomics Infrastructure funded by the Swedish Research Council, and Uppsala Multidisciplinary Center for Advanced Computational Science for assistance with massively parallel sequencing and access to the UPPMAX computational infrastructure.
Integrated supplementary information
Supplementary figures
- 1.
Characterization of hIA cultures and midbrain markers after iDAN reprogramming.
- 2.
Properties of hIA-derived iDANsNeAL218-RTMP cells.
- 3.
Properties of hPA-derived control and iDANsNeAL218-RTMP cells
- 4.
Characterization of the 6-OHDA lesion model, transduction of the GFAP-tTA mice and reporter activity of the GFAP-tTa;SLC6A3cre/+;Rosa26RTomato mice.
- 5.
Characterization of in vivo iDAN reprogramming by NeAL218.
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Text and Figures
Supplementary Figures 1–5