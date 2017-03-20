Synergistic drug combinations for cancer identified in a CRISPR screen for pairwise genetic interactions

Abstract
Identification of effective combination therapies is critical to address the emergence of drug-resistant cancers, but direct screening of all possible drug combinations is infeasible. Here we introduce a CRISPR-based double knockout (CDKO) system that improves the efficiency of combinatorial genetic screening using an effective strategy for cloning and sequencing paired single guide RNA (sgRNA) libraries and a robust statistical scoring method for calculating genetic interactions (GIs) from CRISPR-deleted gene pairs. We applied CDKO to generate a large-scale human GI map, comprising 490,000 double-sgRNAs directed against 21,321 pairs of drug targets in K562 leukemia cells and identified synthetic lethal drug target pairs for which corresponding drugs exhibit synergistic killing. These included the BCL2L1 and MCL1 combination, which was also effective in imatinib-resistant cells. We further validated this system by identifying known and previously unidentified GIs between modifiers of ricin toxicity. This work provides an effective strategy to screen synergistic drug combinations in high-throughput and a CRISPR-based tool to dissect functional GI networks.
Accessions
Primary accessions
BioProject
Sequence Read Archive
References
- 1.
Jia, J. et al. Mechanisms of drug combinations: interaction and network perspectives. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 8, 111–128 (2009).
- 2.
Ashburn, T.T. & Thor, K.B. Drug repositioning: identifying and developing new uses for existing drugs. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 3, 673–683 (2004).
- 3.
Al-Lazikani, B., Banerji, U. & Workman, P. Combinatorial drug therapy for cancer in the post-genomic era. Nat. Biotechnol. 30, 679–692 (2012).
- 4.
Sun, X., Vilar, S. & Tatonetti, N.P. High-throughput methods for combinatorial drug discovery. Sci. Transl. Med. 5, 205rv1 (2013).
- 5.
Collins, S.R., Weissman, J.S. & Krogan, N.J. From information to knowledge: new technologies for defining gene function. Nat. Methods 6, 721–723 (2009).
- 6.
Costanzo, M. et al. A global genetic interaction network maps a wiring diagram of cellular function. Science http://dx.doi.org/10.1126/science.aaf1420 (2016).
- 7.
Schuldiner, M. et al. Exploration of the function and organization of the yeast early secretory pathway through an epistatic miniarray profile. Cell 123, 507–519 (2005).
- 8.
Jonikas, M.C. et al. Comprehensive characterization of genes required for protein folding in the endoplasmic reticulum. Science 323, 1693–1697 (2009).
- 9.
Bandyopadhyay, S. et al. Rewiring of genetic networks in response to DNA damage. Science 330, 1385–1389 (2010).
- 10.
Collins, S.R. et al. Functional dissection of protein complexes involved in yeast chromosome biology using a genetic interaction map. Nature 446, 806–810 (2007).
- 11.
Dixon, S.J., Costanzo, M., Baryshnikova, A., Andrews, B. & Boone, C. Systematic mapping of genetic interaction networks. Annu. Rev. Genet. 43, 601–625 (2009).
- 12.
Frost, A. et al. Functional repurposing revealed by comparing S. pombe and S. cerevisiae genetic interactions. Cell 149, 1339–1352 (2012).
- 13.
Horn, T. et al. Mapping of signaling networks through synthetic genetic interaction analysis by RNAi. Nat. Methods 8, 341–346 (2011).
- 14.
Roguev, A. et al. Quantitative genetic-interaction mapping in mammalian cells. Nat. Methods 10, 432–437 (2013).
- 15.
Bassik, M.C. et al. A systematic mammalian genetic interaction map reveals pathways underlying ricin susceptibility. Cell 152, 909–922 (2013).
- 16.
Srivas, R. et al. A network of conserved synthetic lethal interactions for exploration of precision cancer therapy. Mol. Cell 63, 514–525 (2016).
- 17.
Wong, A.S.L., Choi, G.C.G., Cheng, A.A., Purcell, O. & Lu, T.K. Massively parallel high-order combinatorial genetics in human cells. Nat. Biotechnol. 33, 952–961 (2015).
- 18.
Jinek, M. et al. A programmable dual-RNA-guided DNA endonuclease in adaptive bacterial immunity. Science 337, 816–821 (2012).
- 19.
Mali, P. et al. RNA-guided human genome engineering via Cas9. Science 339, 823–826 (2013).
- 20.
Cong, L. et al. Multiplex genome engineering using CRISPR/Cas systems. Science 339, 819–823 (2013).
- 21.
Tsai, S.Q. et al. Dimeric CRISPR RNA-guided FokI nucleases for highly specific genome editing. Nat. Biotechnol. 32, 569–576 (2014).
- 22.
Xie, K., Minkenberg, B. & Yang, Y. Boosting CRISPR/Cas9 multiplex editing capability with the endogenous tRNA-processing system. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 112, 3570–3575 (2015).
- 23.
Wong, A.S.L. et al. Multiplexed barcoded CRISPR-Cas9 screening enabled by CombiGEM. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 113, 2544–2549 (2016).
- 24.
Vidigal, J.A. & Ventura, A. Rapid and efficient one-step generation of paired gRNA CRISPR-Cas9 libraries. Nat. Commun. 6, 8083 (2015).
- 25.
Sack, L.M., Davoli, T., Xu, Q., Li, M.Z. & Elledge, S.J. Sources of error in mammalian genetic screens. G3 (Bethesda) 6, 2781–2790 (2016).
- 26.
Zhu, F. et al. Therapeutic target database update 2012: a resource for facilitating target-oriented drug discovery. Nucleic Acids Res. 40, D1128–D1136 (2012).
- 27.
Wishart, D.S. et al. DrugBank: a comprehensive resource for in silico drug discovery and exploration. Nucleic Acids Res. 34, D668–D672 (2006).
- 28.
Pawson, A.J. et al. The IUPHAR/BPS Guide to PHARMACOLOGY: an expert-driven knowledgebase of drug targets and their ligands. Nucleic Acids Res. 42, D1098–D1106 (2014).
- 29.
Morgens, D.W. et al. Genome-scale measurement of off-target activity using Cas9 toxicity in high-throughput screens. Nat. Commun (in press). (2017).
- 30.
Deans, R.M. et al. Parallel shRNA and CRISPR-Cas9 screens enable antiviral drug target identification. Nat. Chem. Biol. 12, 361–366 (2016).
- 31.
Kampmann, M., Bassik, M.C. & Weissman, J.S. Integrated platform for genome-wide screening and construction of high-density genetic interaction maps in mammalian cells. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 110, E2317–E2326 (2013).
- 32.
Gilbert, L.A. et al. Genome-scale CRISPR-mediated control of gene repression and activation. Cell 159, 647–661 (2014).
- 33.
Collins, S.R., Schuldiner, M., Krogan, N.J. & Weissman, J.S. A strategy for extracting and analyzing large-scale quantitative epistatic interaction data. Genome Biol. 7, R63 (2006).
- 34.
Fischer, B. et al. A map of directional genetic interactions in a metazoan cell. eLife 4, 1–21 (2015).
- 35.
Blomen, V.A. et al. Gene essentiality and synthetic lethality in haploid human cells. Science 350, 1092–1096 (2015).
- 36.
Brazil, D.P., Yang, Z.Z. & Hemmings, B.A. Advances in protein kinase B signalling: AKTion on multiple fronts. Trends Biochem. Sci. 29, 233–242 (2004).
- 37.
Saurabh, K. et al. The PIM family of oncoproteins: small kinases with huge implications in myeloid leukemogenesis and as therapeutic targets. Oncotarget 5, 8503–8514 (2014).
- 38.
Chen, J.L., Limnander, A. & Rothman, P.B. Pim-1 and Pim-2 kinases are required for efficient pre-B-cell transformation by v-Abl oncogene. Blood 111, 1677–1685 (2008).
- 39.
Johannes, L. & Popoff, V. Tracing the retrograde route in protein trafficking. Cell 135, 1175–1187 (2008).
- 40.
Moreau, D. et al. Genome-wide RNAi screens identify genes required for Ricin and PE intoxications. Dev. Cell 21, 231–244 (2011).
- 41.
Morgens, D.W., Deans, R.M., Li, A. & Bassik, M.C. Systematic comparison of CRISPR/Cas9 and RNAi screens for essential genes. Nat. Biotechnol. 34, 634–636 (2016).
- 42.
Wang, W. et al. Mannosidase 2, alpha 1 deficiency is associated with ricin resistance in embryonic stem (ES) cells. PLoS One 6, e22993 (2011).
- 43.
Bar-Peled, L. et al. A Tumor suppressor complex with GAP activity for the Rag GTPases that signal amino acid sufficiency to mTORC1. Science 340, 1100–1106 (2013).
- 44.
Margueron, R. & Reinberg, D. The Polycomb complex PRC2 and its mark in life. Nature 469, 343–349 (2011).
- 45.
Szklarczyk, D. et al. STRING v10: protein-protein interaction networks, integrated over the tree of life. Nucleic Acids Res. 43, D447–D452 (2015).
- 46.
Parnas, O. et al. A genome-wide CRISPR screen in primary immune cells to dissect regulatory networks. Cell 162, 675–686 (2015).
- 47.
Chen, S. et al. Genome-wide CRISPR screen in a mouse model of tumor growth and metastasis. Cell 160, 1246–1260 (2015).
- 48.
Brinkman, E.K., Chen, T., Amendola, M. & van Steensel, B. Easy quantitative assessment of genome editing by sequence trace decomposition. Nucleic Acids Res. 42, e168 (2014).
- 49.
Lord, C.J., Tutt, A.N.J. & Ashworth, A. Synthetic lethality and cancer therapy: lessons learned from the development of PARP inhibitors. Annu. Rev. Med. 66, 455–470 (2015).
- 50.
Sultana, R. et al. Synthetic lethal targeting of DNA double-strand break repair deficient cells by human apurinic/apyrimidinic endonuclease inhibitors. Int. J. Cancer 131, 2433–2444 (2012).
- 51.
Riabinska, A. et al. Therapeutic targeting of a robust non-oncogene addiction to PRKDC in ATM-defective tumors. Sci. Transl. Med. 5, 189ra78 (2013).
- 52.
Austin, C.J.D., Kahlert, J., Kassiou, M. & Rendina, L.M. The translocator protein (TSPO): a novel target for cancer chemotherapy. Int. J. Biochem. Cell Biol. 45, 1212–1216 (2013).
- 53.
Placzek, W.J. et al. A survey of the anti-apoptotic Bcl-2 subfamily expression in cancer types provides a platform to predict the efficacy of Bcl-2 antagonists in cancer therapy. Cell Death Dis. 1, e40 (2010).
- 54.
Bixby, D. & Talpaz, M. Seeking the causes and solutions to imatinib-resistance in chronic myeloid leukemia. Leukemia 25, 7–22 (2011).
- 55.
Delbridge, A.R.D., Grabow, S., Strasser, A. & Vaux, D.L. Thirty years of BCL-2: translating cell death discoveries into novel cancer therapies. Nat. Rev. Cancer 16, 99–109 (2016).
- 56.
Aichberger, K.J. et al. Identification of mcl-1 as a BCR/ABL-dependent target in chronic myeloid leukemia (CML): evidence for cooperative antileukemic effects of imatinib and mcl-1 antisense oligonucleotides. Blood 105, 3303–3311 (2005).
- 57.
Dai, Y., Rahmani, M., Corey, S.J., Dent, P. & Grant, S. A Bcr/Abl-independent, Lyn-dependent form of imatinib mesylate (STI-571) resistance is associated with altered expression of Bcl-2. J. Biol. Chem. 279, 34227–34239 (2004).
- 58.
Berns, K. et al. A large-scale RNAi screen in human cells identifies new components of the p53 pathway. Nature 428, 431–437 (2004).
- 59.
Friedman, A. & Perrimon, N. A functional RNAi screen for regulators of receptor tyrosine kinase and ERK signalling. Nature 444, 230–234 (2006).
- 60.
Mendes-Pereira, A.M. et al. Genome-wide functional screen identifies a compendium of genes affecting sensitivity to tamoxifen. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 109, 2730–2735 (2012).
- 61.
Eichhorn, P.J.A. et al. Phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase hyperactivation results in lapatinib resistance that is reversed by the mTOR/phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase inhibitor NVP-BEZ235. Cancer Res. 68, 9221–9230 (2008).
- 62.
Corcoran, R.B. et al. Synthetic lethal interaction of combined BCL-XL and MEK inhibition promotes tumor regressions in KRAS mutant cancer models. Cancer Cell 23, 121–128 (2013).
- 63.
Prahallad, A. et al. Unresponsiveness of colon cancer to BRAF(V600E) inhibition through feedback activation of EGFR. Nature 483, 100–103 (2012).
- 64.
Opferman, J.T. Attacking cancer's Achilles heel: antagonism of anti-apoptotic BCL-2 family members. FEBS J. 283, 2661–2675 (2016).
- 65.
Leverson, J.D. et al. Potent and selective small-molecule MCL-1 inhibitors demonstrate on-target cancer cell killing activity as single agents and in combination with ABT-263 (navitoclax). Cell Death Dis. 6, e1590 (2015).
- 66.
Chonghaile, T.N. et al. Maturation stage of T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia determines BCL-2 versus BCL-XL dependence and sensitivity to ABT-199. Cancer Discov. 4, 1074–1087 (2014).
- 67.
Ko, T.K., Chuah, C.T.H., Huang, J.W.J., Ng, K.-P. & Ong, S.T. The BCL2 inhibitor ABT-199 significantly enhances imatinib-induced cell death in chronic myeloid leukemia progenitors. Oncotarget 5, 9033–9038 (2014).
- 68.
Hong, H.-Y., Choi, J., Cho, Y.-W. & Kim, B.-C. Cdc25A promotes cell survival by stimulating NF-κB activity through IκB-α phosphorylation and destabilization. Biochem. Biophys. Res. Commun. 420, 293–296 (2012).
- 69.
Bassi, Z.I., Audusseau, M., Riparbelli, M.G., Callaini, G. & D'Avino, P.P. Citron kinase controls a molecular network required for midbody formation in cytokinesis. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 110, 9782–9787 (2013).
- 70.
Chen, B. et al. Dynamic imaging of genomic loci in living human cells by an optimized CRISPR/Cas system. Cell 155, 1479–1491 (2013).
- 71.
Shalem, O., Sanjana, E.N., Hartenian, E. & Zhang, F. Genome-Scale CRISPR-Cas9 Knockout. Science 343, 84–88 (2014).
- 72.
Langmead, B., Trapnell, C., Pop, M. & Salzberg, S.L. Ultrafast and memory-efficient alignment of short DNA sequences to the human genome. Genome Biol. 10, R25 (2009).
- 73.
Kampmann, M., Bassik, M.C. & Weissman, J.S. Functional genomics platform for pooled screening and generation of mammalian genetic interaction maps. Nat. Protoc. 9, 1825–1847 (2014).
- 74.
Shannon, P. et al. Cytoscape: a software environment for integrated models of biomolecular interaction networks. Genome Res. 13, 2498–2504 (2003).
- 75.
Chatr-aryamontri, A. et al. The BioGRID interaction database: 2015 update. Nucleic Acids Res. 43, D470–D478 (2015).
- 76.
Eisen, M.B., Spellman, P.T., Brown, P.O. & Botstein, D. Cluster analysis and display of genome-wide expression patterns. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 95, 14863–14868 (1998).
- 77.
Saldanha, A.J. Java Treeview--extensible visualization of microarray data. Bioinformatics 20, 3246–3248 (2004).
Acknowledgements
We thank S. Collins and members of the Bassik laboratory for helpful discussions and critical reading of the manuscript, A. Sockell and L. Tonkin for technical assistance in deep sequencing, and M. Porteus and S. Mantri for CD34+ HSPCs. We thank M. Cleary, J. Duque-Afonso, and P. Jackson for helpful discussions regarding drug combination assays. We thank M. Kampmann, M. Horlbeck, L. Gilbert, and J. Weissman for helpful discussions, and L. Bruhn, C. Carstens, P. Sheffield, and B. Borgo of Agilent technologies for oligonucleotide synthesis and helpful discussions. GM12892 cells were a gift from S.B. Montgomery. The work was funded by the NIH Director's New Innovator Award Program (project no. 1DP2HD084069-01) NIH/NHGRI (training grant T32 HG000044 to D.W.M.), NIH/NCI 1U01CA199261-02, and a seed grant from Stanford ChEM-H. K.H. is supported by the Walter V. and Idun Berry award. E.E.J. was supported by the NIH (2T32CA009302) and a Hubert Shaw and Sandra Lui Stanford Graduate Fellowship.
Integrated supplementary information
Supplementary figures
- 1.
A scalable CDKO system with minimized recombination compatible with deep sequencing.
- 2.
Assessment of the DrugTarget-CDKO library quality.
- 3.
Comparison of GI scores.
- 4.
Two different sgRNAs targeting the same gene are more synergistic than identical sgRNAs.
- 5.
γ-phenotype-based DrugTarget-CDKO GI map shows sparse genetic interactions.
- 6.
Ricin-CDKO screen.
- 7.
Comparison of a previous shRNA-based ricin GI map with the Ricin-CDKO GI map.
- 8.
Gene pairs with similar GI profiles are enriched for known protein interactions (Online Methods).
- 9.
Validation of synergistic gene pairs with individual sgRNAs.
- 10.
Combination APEX1_ATM drug treatment synergistically induces DSBs and apoptosis.
- 11.
DrugTarget-CDKO genetic interactions predict drug synergy.
- 12.
Normalized GI improves reproducibility of genetic interactions between replicates.
- 13.
Complete blot images.
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Text and Figures
Supplementary Figures 1–13 and Supplementary Text
Excel files
- 1.
Supplementary Table 1
Selected 207 genes for DrugTarget-CDKO library
- 2.
Supplementary Table 2
700 sgRNAs for DrugTarget-CDKO library
- 3.
Supplementary Table 3
Distribution of double-sgRNAs per gene pair after filtering
- 4.
Supplementary Table 4
GI scores of DrugTarget-CDKO screen
- 5.
Supplementary Table 5
Selected 79 genes for Ricin-CDKO library
- 6.
Supplementary Table 6
284 sgRNAs for Ricin-CDKO library
- 7.
Supplementary Table 7
GI scores of Ricin-CDKO screen
- 8.
Supplementary Table 8
246 STRING interactions between 79 Ricin hits
- 9.
Supplementary Table 9
STRING interactions in the 66 most correlated gene pairs
- 10.
Supplementary Table 10
Selected 79 genes for DrugTarget Batch retest
- 11.
Supplementary Table 11
287 sgRNAs for DrugTarget Batch retest
- 12.
Supplementary Table 12
sgRNAs used for the validation of individual sgRNA pairs
- 13.
Supplementary Table 13
Summary of sgRNA and drug validations
- 14.
Supplementary Table 14
30 most synergistic DrugTarget pairs