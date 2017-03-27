Targeted base editing in rice and tomato using a CRISPR-Cas9 cytidine deaminase fusion

Abstract
We applied a fusion of CRISPR-Cas9 and activation-induced cytidine deaminase (Target-AID) for point mutagenesis at genomic regions specified by single guide RNAs (sgRNAs) in two crop plants. In rice, we induced multiple herbicide-resistance point mutations by multiplexed editing using herbicide selection, while in tomato we generated marker-free plants with homozygous heritable DNA substitutions, demonstrating the feasibility of base editing for crop improvement.
Acknowledgements
Plant CRISPR vectors pCAS9-TPC and pChimera were kindly provided by F. Fauser, S. Schiml, and H. Puchta at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology via M. Endo and S. Toki. We thank Y. Iida, R. Ohta, Y. Ueke and M. Suzuki for technical assistance. This work was supported by the Cabinet Office, Government of Japan, Cross-ministerial Strategic Innovation Promotion Program (SIP), “Technologies for creating next-generation agriculture, forestry and fisheries” (funding agency: Bio-oriented Technology Research Advancement Institution, NARO) and partly supported by a Special Coordination Fund for Promoting Science and Technology, Creation of Innovative Centers for Advanced Interdisciplinary Research Areas (Innovative Bioproduction Kobe) from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Technology (MEXT) of Japan, by the Platform Project for Supporting in Drug Discovery and Life Science Research (Platform for Drug Discovery, Informatics, and Structural Life Science) from the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED), by JSPS KAKENHI grant numbers 26119710 and 16K14654 and by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).
