Correspondence

Firmiana: towards a one-stop proteomic cloud platform for data processing and analysis

  • Subscribe to Nature Biotechnology for full access:

    $2.5E+2

    Subscribe

Additional access options:

Already a subscriber?  Log in  now or  Register  for online access.

References

  1. 1.

    et al. Mol. Cell. Proteomics 8, 2759–2769 (2009).

  2. 2.

    et al. Mol. Cell. Proteomics 11, 013722 (2012).

    • 3.

      & Nat. Biotechnol. 26, 1367–1372 (2008).

    • 4.

      et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 32, 219–223 (2014).

    • 5.

      et al. Nature 509, 582–587 (2014).

    • 6.

      et al. Nature 509, 575–581 (2014).

    • 7.

      , , , & Proteomics 11, 996–999 (2011).

    • 8.

      et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 33, 22–24 (2015).

    • 9.

      et al. Nat. Methods 13, 731–740 (2016).

    • 10.

      et al. BMC Bioinformatics 9, 163 (2008).

    • 11.

      et al. Rapid Commun. Mass Spectrom. 17, 2337–2342 (2003).

    • 12.

      et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 32, 223–226 (2014).

    • 13.

      et al. Proteomics 5, 3537–3545 (2005).

    • 14.

      Nat. Methods 11, 1114–1125 (2014).

    • 15.

      , & EMBO Rep. 9, 429–434 (2008).

    • 16.

      Methods Mol. Biol. 604, 213–238 (2010).

    • 17.

      et al. J. Proteome Res. 13, 5898–5908 (2014).

      • 18.

        et al. Mol. Cell. Proteomics 10, 007690 (2011).

      • 19.

        et al. Proteomics 12, 3475–3484 (2012).

        • 20.

          et al. Mol. Cell. Proteomics 12, 2370–2380 (2013).

        • 21.

          et al. Genome Res. 12, 996–1006 (2002).

        • 22.

          et al. Cell 158, 903–915 (2014).

        Download references

        Acknowledgements

        This work is supported by National International Cooperation Grant (2014DFB30010) (J.Q.); National Program on Key Basic Research Project (973 Program, 2014CBA02001 (W.L.); 2014CBA02002 (Q.Z.); 2014CBA02004 (L.S., M.L.)); Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology (2016YFA0502500) (C.D.); National High-tech R&D Program of China (863 program, 2015AA020108 (T.S., X.X.); 2012AA020201 (C.D.)); National Program on Key Basic Research Project (973 Program, 2012CB910300) (J.Q.); National International Cooperation Grant (2012DFB30080 (C.D., J.Q.)); National Natural Science Foundation of China (31200582 (C.D.); 31170779 (J.Q.); 31200992 (W.L.); 31270822 (C.D.)) and Beijing Natural Science Foundation (5132012 (C.D.); Z131100005213003 (J.Q.)) and Shanghai 111 Project (B14019 (T.S.)).

        Author information

          • Jinwen Feng
          • , Chen Ding
          • , Naiqi Qiu
          • , Xiaotian Ni
          •  & Dongdong Zhan

          These authors have contributed equally to this work.

        Affiliations

        1. State Key Laboratory of Proteomics, Beijing Proteome Research Center, Beijing Institute of Radiation Medicine, National Center for Protein Sciences (The PHOENIX Center, Beijing), Beijing, China.

          • Jinwen Feng
          • , Chen Ding
          • , Naiqi Qiu
          • , Xiaotian Ni
          • , Dongdong Zhan
          • , Wanlin Liu
          • , Xia Xia
          • , Lei Song
          • , Quan Zhou
          • , Mi Lai
          • , Gaigai Guo
          • , Weimin Zhu
          •  & Jun Qin

        2. The Center for Bioinformatics and Computational Biology, Shanghai Key Laboratory of Regulatory Biology, Institute of Biomedical Sciences and School of Life Sciences, East China Normal University, Shanghai, China.

          • Jinwen Feng
          • , Naiqi Qiu
          • , Xiaotian Ni
          • , Dongdong Zhan
          • , Peng Li
          • , Bingxin Lu
          •  & Tieliu Shi

        3. State Key Laboratory of Genetic Engineering and Collaborative Innovation Center for Genetics and Development, School of Life Sciences, Institutes of Biomedical Sciences, Fudan University, Shanghai, China.

          • Chen Ding
          •  & Jun Qin

        4. State Key Laboratory of Biocontrol, School of Life Sciences, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China.

          • Qi Zhao
          • , Peng Nie
          •  & Jian Ren

        Authors

        1. Search for Jinwen Feng in:

        2. Search for Chen Ding in:

        3. Search for Naiqi Qiu in:

        4. Search for Xiaotian Ni in:

        5. Search for Dongdong Zhan in:

        6. Search for Wanlin Liu in:

        7. Search for Xia Xia in:

        8. Search for Peng Li in:

        9. Search for Bingxin Lu in:

        10. Search for Qi Zhao in:

        11. Search for Peng Nie in:

        12. Search for Lei Song in:

        13. Search for Quan Zhou in:

        14. Search for Mi Lai in:

        15. Search for Gaigai Guo in:

        16. Search for Weimin Zhu in:

        17. Search for Jian Ren in:

        18. Search for Tieliu Shi in:

        19. Search for Jun Qin in:

        Competing interests

        The authors declare no competing financial interests.

        Corresponding authors

        Correspondence to Chen Ding or Tieliu Shi or Jun Qin.

        Supplementary information

        PDF files

        1. 1.

          Supplementary Text and Figures

          Supplementary Notes 2 and 3, Supplementary Table 1 and Supplementary Methods

        2. 2.

          Supplementary Figures 1–24

        Word documents

        1. 1.

          Supplementary Note 1, User Manual

        Videos

        1. 1.

          Supplementary Video

          Instructions for Firmiana