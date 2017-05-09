Firmiana: towards a one-stop proteomic cloud platform for data processing and analysis

References
Acknowledgements
This work is supported by National International Cooperation Grant (2014DFB30010) (J.Q.); National Program on Key Basic Research Project (973 Program, 2014CBA02001 (W.L.); 2014CBA02002 (Q.Z.); 2014CBA02004 (L.S., M.L.)); Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology (2016YFA0502500) (C.D.); National High-tech R&D Program of China (863 program, 2015AA020108 (T.S., X.X.); 2012AA020201 (C.D.)); National Program on Key Basic Research Project (973 Program, 2012CB910300) (J.Q.); National International Cooperation Grant (2012DFB30080 (C.D., J.Q.)); National Natural Science Foundation of China (31200582 (C.D.); 31170779 (J.Q.); 31200992 (W.L.); 31270822 (C.D.)) and Beijing Natural Science Foundation (5132012 (C.D.); Z131100005213003 (J.Q.)) and Shanghai 111 Project (B14019 (T.S.)).
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Text and Figures
Supplementary Notes 2 and 3, Supplementary Table 1 and Supplementary Methods
- 2.
Supplementary Figures 1–24
Word documents
Videos
- 1.
Supplementary Video
Instructions for Firmiana