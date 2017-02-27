Brief Communication

Highly efficient RNA-guided base editing in mouse embryos

Received:
Accepted:
Published online:

Abstract

Base editors (BEs) composed of a cytidine deaminase fused to CRISPR–Cas9 convert cytidine to uridine, leading to single-base-pair substitutions in eukaryotic cells. We delivered BE mRNA or ribonucleoproteins targeting the Dmd or Tyr gene via electroporation or microinjection into mouse zygotes. F0 mice showed nonsense mutations with an efficiency of 44–57% and allelic frequencies of up to 100%, demonstrating an efficient method to generate mice with targeted point mutations.

  • Subscribe to Nature Biotechnology for full access:

    $2.5E+2

    Subscribe

Additional access options:

Already a subscriber?  Log in  now or  Register  for online access.

Accessions

Primary accessions

Sequence Read Archive

References

  1. 1.

    , , , & Nature 533, 420–424 (2016).

  2. 2.

    Genome Biol. 9, 229 (2008).

  3. 3.

    , , , & Mol. Plant (2016).

    • 4.

      & Mol. Plant

      • 5.

        et al. Nat. Methods 13, 1029–1035 (2016).

      • 6.

        et al. Science

        • 7.

          et al. Genome Res. 24, 132–141 (2014).

        • 8.

          et al. Cell 154, 1380–1389 (2013).

        • 9.

          et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 31, 833–838 (2013).

        • 10.

          et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 34, 807–808 (2016).

        • 11.

          et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 31, 23–24 (2013).

        • 12.

          et al. Genome Res. 24, 125–131 (2014).

        • 13.

          , & Bioinformatics 30, 1473–1475 (2014).

        • 14.

          et al. Nat. Methods 12, 237–243, 1, 243 (2015).

        • 15.

          , , & Nat. Biotechnol. 31, 230–232 (2013).

        Download references

        Acknowledgements

        This work was supported by the Institute for Basic Science (IBS-R021-D1 to J.-S.K.).

        Author information

          • Kyoungmi Kim
          •  & Seuk-Min Ryu

          These authors contributed equally to this work.

        Affiliations

        1. Center for Genome Engineering, Institute for Basic Science, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

          • Kyoungmi Kim
          • , Seuk-Min Ryu
          • , Sang-Tae Kim
          • , Gayoung Baek
          • , Kayeong Lim
          • , Eugene Chung
          • , Sunghyun Kim
          •  & Jin-Soo Kim

        2. Department of Chemistry, Seoul National University, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

          • Seuk-Min Ryu
          • , Daesik Kim
          • , Kayeong Lim
          • , Eugene Chung
          • , Sunghyun Kim
          •  & Jin-Soo Kim

        Authors

        1. Search for Kyoungmi Kim in:

        2. Search for Seuk-Min Ryu in:

        3. Search for Sang-Tae Kim in:

        4. Search for Gayoung Baek in:

        5. Search for Daesik Kim in:

        6. Search for Kayeong Lim in:

        7. Search for Eugene Chung in:

        8. Search for Sunghyun Kim in:

        9. Search for Jin-Soo Kim in:

        Contributions

        K.K., S.-M.R., and J.-S.K. designed the research. K.K., S.-M.R., S.-T.K., G.B., D.K., K.L., E.C. and S.K. performed the experiments. J.-S.K. supervised the research. All authors discussed the results and commented on the manuscript.

        Publisher's note: Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

        Competing interests

        J.-S.K. is a founder of and shareholder in ToolGen.

        Corresponding author

        Correspondence to Jin-Soo Kim.

        Integrated supplementary information

        Supplementary figures

        1. 1.

          Targeted mutagenesis in mouse embryos by microinjection of deaminse-nCas9 mRNA and sgRNAs.

        2. 2.

          Sanger sequencing chromatograms of wild type and Dmd mutant mice.

        3. 3.

          Germline transmission of the mutant Dmd mouse.

        4. 4.

          Targeted mutagenesis in mouse embryos by electroporation of rAPOBEC1-nCas9 (D10A)-UGI RNPs.

        5. 5.

          No off-target mutations were detectably induced at potential off-target sites in Dmd mutant mice.

        6. 6.

          No off-target mutations were detectably induced at potential off-target sites in Tyr mutant mice.

        7. 7.

          Whole genome sequencing of Dmd mutant (D108) and wild-type (Wt) mice.

        Supplementary information

        PDF files

        1. 1.

          Supplementary Text and Figures

          Supplementary figures 1–7, Supplementary Tables 1–3