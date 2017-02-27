Highly efficient RNA-guided base editing in mouse embryos

Author notes

Kyoungmi Kim

& Seuk-Min Ryu These authors contributed equally to this work.

Affiliations

Center for Genome Engineering, Institute for Basic Science, Seoul, Republic of Korea. Kyoungmi Kim

, Seuk-Min Ryu

, Sang-Tae Kim

, Gayoung Baek

, Kayeong Lim

, Eugene Chung

, Sunghyun Kim

& Jin-Soo Kim Department of Chemistry, Seoul National University, Seoul, Republic of Korea. Seuk-Min Ryu

, Daesik Kim

, Kayeong Lim

, Eugene Chung

, Sunghyun Kim

& Jin-Soo Kim

Contributions

K.K., S.-M.R., and J.-S.K. designed the research. K.K., S.-M.R., S.-T.K., G.B., D.K., K.L., E.C. and S.K. performed the experiments. J.-S.K. supervised the research. All authors discussed the results and commented on the manuscript.

Publisher's note: Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Competing interests

J.-S.K. is a founder of and shareholder in ToolGen.

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Jin-Soo Kim.