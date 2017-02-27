Precise base editing in rice, wheat and maize with a Cas9-cytidine deaminase fusion

Abstract
Targeted base editing in plants without the need for a foreign DNA donor or double-stranded DNA cleavage would accelerate genome modification and breeding in a wide array of crops. We used a CRISPR–Cas9 nickase-cytidine deaminase fusion to achieve targeted conversion of cytosine to thymine from position 3 to 9 within the protospacer in both protoplasts and regenerated rice, wheat and maize plants at frequencies of up to 43.48%.
Accessions
Primary accessions
NCBI Reference Sequence
Sequence Read Archive
Acknowledgements
We acknowledge P. Liu for deep sequencing analysis and T. Li for technical support in flow cytometry. This work was supported by grants from the National Key Research and Development Program of China (2016YFD0101804), the National Transgenic Science and Technology Program (2016ZX08010-002), the Chinese Academy of Sciences KFZD-SW-107 and GJHZ1602 and the National Natural Science Foundation of China (31570369).
Integrated supplementary information
Supplementary figures
- 1.
Complete coding sequences of the NLS-APOBEC1-XTEN-n/dCas9-UGI-NLS fusion cistrons optimized in this study.
- 2.
Analysis of nCas9-PBE (dCas9-PBE) mediated BFP to GFP conversion in wheat protoplasts by flow cytometry.
- 3.
Genotypes of 12 representative OsCDC48 point mutants identified by Sanger sequencing.
- 4.
Identification and analysis of the wheat plantlets with targeted C to T conversions by nCas9-PBE.
- 5.
Constructs used for base editing of TaLOX2 and detection of transgene integration in the resultant T0 mutants.
- 6.
The spectrum of point mutations created using nCas9-PBE in the CENP-A targeting domain (CATD) of ZmCENH3.
- 7.
Base editing of ZmCENH3 in transgenic maize plants.
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Text and Figures
Supplementary Figure 1–7, and Supplementary Tables 1–5