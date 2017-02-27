Brief Communication

Precise base editing in rice, wheat and maize with a Cas9-cytidine deaminase fusion

Received:
Accepted:
Published online:

Abstract

Targeted base editing in plants without the need for a foreign DNA donor or double-stranded DNA cleavage would accelerate genome modification and breeding in a wide array of crops. We used a CRISPR–Cas9 nickase-cytidine deaminase fusion to achieve targeted conversion of cytosine to thymine from position 3 to 9 within the protospacer in both protoplasts and regenerated rice, wheat and maize plants at frequencies of up to 43.48%.

Accessions

Primary accessions

NCBI Reference Sequence

Sequence Read Archive

          Acknowledgements

          We acknowledge P. Liu for deep sequencing analysis and T. Li for technical support in flow cytometry. This work was supported by grants from the National Key Research and Development Program of China (2016YFD0101804), the National Transgenic Science and Technology Program (2016ZX08010-002), the Chinese Academy of Sciences KFZD-SW-107 and GJHZ1602 and the National Natural Science Foundation of China (31570369).

          Author information

            • Yuan Zong
            •  & Yanpeng Wang

            These authors contributed equally to this work.

          Affiliations

          1. State Key Laboratory of Plant Cell and Chromosome Engineering, Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China.

            • Yuan Zong
            • , Yanpeng Wang
            • , Chao Li
            • , Rui Zhang
            • , Kunling Chen
            • , Daowen Wang
            •  & Caixia Gao

          2. University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China.

            • Yuan Zong
            • , Yanpeng Wang
            •  & Chao Li

          3. Genovo Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Tianjin, China.

            • Yidong Ran

          4. State Key Laboratory of Plant Genomics, Institute of Microbiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China.

            • Jin-Long Qiu

          Authors

          1. Search for Yuan Zong in:

          2. Search for Yanpeng Wang in:

          3. Search for Chao Li in:

          4. Search for Rui Zhang in:

          5. Search for Kunling Chen in:

          6. Search for Yidong Ran in:

          7. Search for Jin-Long Qiu in:

          8. Search for Daowen Wang in:

          9. Search for Caixia Gao in:

          Contributions

          Y.Z., Y.W. and C.G. designed the experiments; Y.Z., Y.W., C.L., R.Z. and K.C. performed the experiments; Y.R. advised on wheat tissue culture work; D.W., J.-L.Q., Y.Z. and C.G. wrote the manuscript.

          Competing interests

          The authors have submitted a patent application (Application Number 201610998842.X) based on the results reported in this paper.

          Corresponding author

          Correspondence to Caixia Gao.

          Integrated supplementary information

          Supplementary figures

          1. 1.

            Complete coding sequences of the NLS-APOBEC1-XTEN-n/dCas9-UGI-NLS fusion cistrons optimized in this study.

          2. 2.

            Analysis of nCas9-PBE (dCas9-PBE) mediated BFP to GFP conversion in wheat protoplasts by flow cytometry.

          3. 3.

            Genotypes of 12 representative OsCDC48 point mutants identified by Sanger sequencing.

          4. 4.

            Identification and analysis of the wheat plantlets with targeted C to T conversions by nCas9-PBE.

          5. 5.

            Constructs used for base editing of TaLOX2 and detection of transgene integration in the resultant T0 mutants.

          6. 6.

            The spectrum of point mutations created using nCas9-PBE in the CENP-A targeting domain (CATD) of ZmCENH3.

          7. 7.

            Base editing of ZmCENH3 in transgenic maize plants.

          Supplementary information

          PDF files

          1. 1.

            Supplementary Text and Figures

            Supplementary Figure 1–7, and Supplementary Tables 1–5