Brief Communication

Efficient genome editing in the mouse brain by local delivery of engineered Cas9 ribonucleoprotein complexes

Received:
Accepted:
Published online:

Abstract

We demonstrate editing of post-mitotic neurons in the adult mouse brain following injection of Cas9 ribonucleoprotein (RNP) complexes in the hippocampus, striatum and cortex. Engineered variants of Cas9 with multiple SV40 nuclear localization sequences enabled a tenfold increase in the efficiency of neuronal editing in vivo. These advances indicate the potential of genome editing in the brain to correct or inactivate the underlying genetic causes of neurological diseases.

  • Subscribe to Nature Biotechnology for full access:

    $2.5E+2

    Subscribe

Additional access options:

Already a subscriber?  Log in  now or  Register  for online access.

References

  1. 1.

    et al. Science 339, 819–823 (2013).

  2. 2.

    et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 31, 833–838 (2013).

  3. 3.

    et al. Science 337, 816–821 (2012).

  4. 4.

    et al. eLife 2, e00471 (2013).

  5. 5.

    et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 33, 73–80 (2015).

  6. 6.

    et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 32, 551–553 (2014).

  7. 7.

    et al. Science 351, 403–407 (2016).

  8. 8.

    et al. Science 351, 400–403 (2016).

  9. 9.

    et al. Science 351, 407–411 (2016).

  10. 10.

    et al. Mol. Ther. 24, 1388–1394 (2016).

  11. 11.

    et al. Nat. Methods 13, 868–874 (2016).

  12. 12.

    et al. Nat. Protoc. 8, 2281–2308 (2013).

  13. 13.

    , , , & Genome Res. 24, 1012–1019 (2014).

  14. 14.

    , , & eLife 3, e04766 (2014).

  15. 15.

    et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 33, 1162–1164 (2015).

  16. 16.

    et al. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 113, 2868–2873 (2016).

  17. 17.

    et al. Nat. Neurosci. 13, 133–140 (2010).

  18. 18.

    et al. Genome Res. 24, 1020–1027 (2014).

  19. 19.

    , , , & Pharm. Res. 17, 521–525 (2000).

  20. 20.

    et al. Mol. Ther. 1, 366–375 (2000).

  21. 21.

    , , & Mol. Ther. Nucleic Acids 4, e232 (2015).

  22. 22.

    , , , & Nat. Biotechnol. 24, 79–88 (2006).

  23. 23.

    et al. Cell 161, 674–690 (2015).

  24. 24.

    , , , & J. Neurosci. 34, 6146–6155 (2014).

  25. 25.

    , & Nat. Protoc. 1, 241–245 (2006).

  26. 26.

    et al. Cell 154, 442–451 (2013).

  27. 27.

    et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 31, 827–832 (2013).

  28. 28.

    et al. Cell 155, 1479–1491 (2013).

  29. 29.

    , & Bioinformatics 30, 2968–2970 (2014).

Download references

Acknowledgements

We thank L. Harrington, T. Gaj, S. Lin, R. Rouet, C. Fellmann and D. Schaffer for productive discussions and comments on the manuscript as well as L. Bai for technical support. This work was supported by a F. Hoffmann-La Roche Postdoctoral Fellowship, RPF311, award to B.T.S. and by a Roche Pharmaceutical's Roche Alliance with Distinguished Scientists (ROADS) Fund award to J.A.D. J.A.D. is an HHMI Investigator and a Paul Allen Frontiers in Science investigator. M.B. and C.C.-B. are employed by F. Hoffmann-La Roche. A.G. was employed by F. Hoffmann-La Roche during the time of this study.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Department of Molecular and Cell Biology, University of California, Berkeley, California, USA.

    • Brett T Staahl
    • , Ashwin A Banfal
    • , Stephen N Floor
    • , Jennifer K Sabo
    • , Cole Urnes
    • , Gabriela Acevedo Munares
    •  & Jennifer A Doudna

  2. Roche Pharma Research and Early Development, Basel, Switzerland.

    • Madhurima Benekareddy
    • , Claire Coulon-Bainier
    •  & Anirvan Ghosh

  3. E-Scape Bio, San Francisco, California, USA.

    • Anirvan Ghosh

  4. Howard Hughes Medical Institute, University of California, Berkeley, California, USA.

    • Jennifer A Doudna

  5. Innovative Genomics Institute, University of California, Berkeley, California, USA.

    • Jennifer A Doudna

  6. MBIB Division, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Berkeley, California, USA.

    • Jennifer A Doudna

  7. Department of Chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, California, USA.

    • Jennifer A Doudna

Authors

  1. Search for Brett T Staahl in:

  2. Search for Madhurima Benekareddy in:

  3. Search for Claire Coulon-Bainier in:

  4. Search for Ashwin A Banfal in:

  5. Search for Stephen N Floor in:

  6. Search for Jennifer K Sabo in:

  7. Search for Cole Urnes in:

  8. Search for Gabriela Acevedo Munares in:

  9. Search for Anirvan Ghosh in:

  10. Search for Jennifer A Doudna in:

Contributions

B.T.S., A.G. and J.A.D. conceived the study and analyzed the data. B.T.S., J.K.S., C.U., S.N.F. and G.A.M. conducted in vitro studies. B.T.S. did Cas9 protein and sgRNA design and RNP assembly. B.T.S. and A.A.B. conducted protein production. M.B., C.C.-B. B.T.S. and J.K.S. conducted in vivo studies. B.T.S., M.B., A.G. and J.A.D. wrote the manuscript.

Publisher's note: Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Competing interests

The authors have submitted a patent disclosure on this work. J.A.D. is employed by HHMI and works at the University at California Berkeley. UC Berkeley and HHMI have patents pending for CRISPR technologies on which she is an inventor. J.A.D. is the executive director of the Innovative Genomics Institute at UC Berkeley and UCSF. J.A.D. is a co-founder of Editas Medicine, Intellia Therapeutics and Caribou Biosciences and a scientific advisor to Caribou, Intellia, eFFECTOR Therapeutics and Driver.

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Jennifer A Doudna.

Integrated supplementary information

Supplementary figures

  1. 1.

    Adaptation of Ai9/Ai14 tdTomato mouse model into a Cas9-genome editing reporter system in neural cells.

  2. 2.

    Cas9 RNP-mediated editing of Ai9 mouse tdTomato stop cassette.

  3. 3.

    Cas9 RNP variants are equally active in mitotic and post-mitotic cells when assisted across the cell membrane but only 4xNLS-Cas9-2xNLS is active in post-mitotic cortical neurons under direct delivery conditions.

  4. 4.

    Bilateral intrastriatal injection measurements of tdTomato+ cell volume and density indicates RNP dose dependent increase in edited tissue volume.

  5. 5.

    Quantification of in vivo editing efficiency by genomicDNA PCR analysis of tdTomato stop locus.

  6. 6.

    Analysis of innate immune response in sham treated, RNP treated and untreated brains.

Supplementary information

PDF files

  1. 1.

    Supplementary Text and Figures

    Supplementary figures 1–6

  2. 2.

    Supplemental Table 1

  3. 3.

    Supplemental Table 2

  4. 4.

    Supplemental Table 3