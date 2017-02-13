Efficient genome editing in the mouse brain by local delivery of engineered Cas9 ribonucleoprotein complexes

Abstract
We demonstrate editing of post-mitotic neurons in the adult mouse brain following injection of Cas9 ribonucleoprotein (RNP) complexes in the hippocampus, striatum and cortex. Engineered variants of Cas9 with multiple SV40 nuclear localization sequences enabled a tenfold increase in the efficiency of neuronal editing in vivo. These advances indicate the potential of genome editing in the brain to correct or inactivate the underlying genetic causes of neurological diseases.
References
- 1.
Cong, L. et al. Science 339, 819–823 (2013).
- 2.
Mali, P. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 31, 833–838 (2013).
- 3.
Jinek, M. et al. Science 337, 816–821 (2012).
- 4.
Jinek, M. et al. eLife 2, e00471 (2013).
- 5.
Zuris, J.A. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 33, 73–80 (2015).
- 6.
Yin, H. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 32, 551–553 (2014).
- 7.
Nelson, C.E. et al. Science 351, 403–407 (2016).
- 8.
Long, C. et al. Science 351, 400–403 (2016).
- 9.
Tabebordbar, M. et al. Science 351, 407–411 (2016).
- 10.
Wu, W.-H. et al. Mol. Ther. 24, 1388–1394 (2016).
- 11.
Chew, W.L. et al. Nat. Methods 13, 868–874 (2016).
- 12.
Ran, F.A. et al. Nat. Protoc. 8, 2281–2308 (2013).
- 13.
Kim, S., Kim, D., Cho, S.W., Kim, J. & Kim, J.-S. Genome Res. 24, 1012–1019 (2014).
- 14.
Lin, S., Staahl, B.T., Alla, R.K. & Doudna, J.A. eLife 3, e04766 (2014).
- 15.
Woo, J.W. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 33, 1162–1164 (2015).
- 16.
Wang, M. et al. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 113, 2868–2873 (2016).
- 17.
Madisen, L. et al. Nat. Neurosci. 13, 133–140 (2010).
- 18.
Ramakrishna, S. et al. Genome Res. 24, 1020–1027 (2014).
- 19.
Dokka, S., Toledo, D., Shi, X., Castranova, V. & Rojanasakul, Y. Pharm. Res. 17, 521–525 (2000).
- 20.
Armeanu, S. et al. Mol. Ther. 1, 366–375 (2000).
- 21.
Liu, J., Gaj, T., Wallen, M.C. & Barbas, C.F. III. Mol. Ther. Nucleic Acids 4, e232 (2015).
- 22.
Pédelacq, J.-D., Cabantous, S., Tran, T., Terwilliger, T.C. & Waldo, G.S. Nat. Biotechnol. 24, 79–88 (2006).
- 23.
D'Astolfo, D.S. et al. Cell 161, 674–690 (2015).
- 24.
Lewitus, G.M., Pribiag, H., Duseja, R., St-Hilaire, M. & Stellwagen, D. J. Neurosci. 34, 6146–6155 (2014).
- 25.
Tiscornia, G., Singer, O. & Verma, I.M. Nat. Protoc. 1, 241–245 (2006).
- 26.
Gilbert, L.A. et al. Cell 154, 442–451 (2013).
- 27.
Hsu, P.D. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 31, 827–832 (2013).
- 28.
Chen, B. et al. Cell 155, 1479–1491 (2013).
- 29.
Güell, M., Yang, L. & Church, G.M. Bioinformatics 30, 2968–2970 (2014).
Acknowledgements
We thank L. Harrington, T. Gaj, S. Lin, R. Rouet, C. Fellmann and D. Schaffer for productive discussions and comments on the manuscript as well as L. Bai for technical support. This work was supported by a F. Hoffmann-La Roche Postdoctoral Fellowship, RPF311, award to B.T.S. and by a Roche Pharmaceutical's Roche Alliance with Distinguished Scientists (ROADS) Fund award to J.A.D. J.A.D. is an HHMI Investigator and a Paul Allen Frontiers in Science investigator. M.B. and C.C.-B. are employed by F. Hoffmann-La Roche. A.G. was employed by F. Hoffmann-La Roche during the time of this study.
Integrated supplementary information
Supplementary figures
- 1.
Adaptation of Ai9/Ai14 tdTomato mouse model into a Cas9-genome editing reporter system in neural cells.
- 2.
Cas9 RNP-mediated editing of Ai9 mouse tdTomato stop cassette.
- 3.
Cas9 RNP variants are equally active in mitotic and post-mitotic cells when assisted across the cell membrane but only 4xNLS-Cas9-2xNLS is active in post-mitotic cortical neurons under direct delivery conditions.
- 4.
Bilateral intrastriatal injection measurements of tdTomato+ cell volume and density indicates RNP dose dependent increase in edited tissue volume.
- 5.
Quantification of in vivo editing efficiency by genomicDNA PCR analysis of tdTomato stop locus.
- 6.
Analysis of innate immune response in sham treated, RNP treated and untreated brains.
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Text and Figures
Supplementary figures 1–6
- 2.
Supplemental Table 1
- 3.
Supplemental Table 2
- 4.
Supplemental Table 3